India tech funding drops 23 per cent to $10.9 bn in FY26: Tracxn report

According to the data intelligence platform, investor sentiment for is currently tilted toward improvement, with nearly 74 per cent of respondents expecting conditions to be either slightly better (41 per cent) or much better (33 per cent), indicating a broad-based recovery in confidence. The higher share of “slightly better” responses suggests that this recovery is expected to be gradual, as investors factor in improving sectoral momentum alongside ongoing market adjustments. Overall, the distribution reflects a market entering a more stable phase, where improving sentiment is balanced by disciplined investment behaviour and a continued focus on fundamentals.