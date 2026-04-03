India tech funding drops 23 per cent to $10.9 bn in FY26: Tracxn report
India's technology sector saw funding decline in FY26, but investor sentiment signals a gradual recovery as the market stabilises with disciplined investment and focus on fundamentals
Raghu Mohan New Delhi
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India's technology sector raised $10.9 billion in FY26, a drop of 23 per cent compared in FY25 (and a rise of 13 per cent compared to $9.7 billion in FY24), according to Tracxn 'India Tech 2025-26’ report. Funding grew from $11.9 billion in FY19 to $45.8 billion FY22, marking the peak of investment flow in the country's tech ecosystem. This moderated from $17.1 billion in FY23 to $9.7 billion in FY24 as global venture markets tightened and focused investing rose. It again rebounded to $14.2 billion in FY25 before moderating to $10.9 billion in FY26, reflecting disciplined funding allocation.
Topics : fundings Banking Industry Technology funds