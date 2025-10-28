Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 10:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI returns Jana SFB's application to transition into a universal bank

RBI returns Jana SFB's application to transition into a universal bank

Jana Small Finance Bank's bid to transition into a universal bank was returned by the RBI for not meeting the eligibility criteria under the 2024 framework for small finance banks.

Jana Small Finance Bank (Photo: Justdial)

Jana SFB joins AU Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in the list of lenders that have sought a universal banking licence under the RBI’s 2024 guidelines (Photo: Justdial)

Subrata Panda
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Tuesday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has returned its application for voluntary transition into a universal bank, citing non-fulfilment of the prescribed eligibility criteria.
 
The lender had applied to the RBI earlier this fiscal year (FY26) after closing FY25 with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) and net NPAs below 3 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, for two consecutive years — one of the qualifying parameters under the framework.
 
Shares of Jana SFB were trading 1.72 per cent lower at ₹448.85 on the BSE following the announcement.

Background: RBI’s 2024 norms for SFB conversion

Jana SFB joins AU Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in the list of lenders that have sought a universal banking licence under the RBI’s 2024 guidelines.
   
While AU SFB applied in September 2024 and became the first SFB to receive the RBI’s approval for conversion earlier this year, Ujjivan SFB applied in February 2025 and is awaiting a response from the regulator.

According to the RBI’s eligibility framework, only listed SFBs can apply for a universal bank licence. To qualify, they must have:

 
  • A minimum net worth of ₹1,000 crore
  • Scheduled bank status
  • A satisfactory operational track record of at least five years
  • Consistent profitability, with gross NPAs below 3 per cent and net NPAs under 1 per cent in the past two financial years
  • Jana SFB’s operations and financial performance
Launched in 2018, Jana SFB is the fourth-largest small finance bank in India, serving over 12 million customers across 23 states and two Union Territories through 802 branches.
 
For Q2FY26, the bank reported a net profit of ₹75 crore, taking its H1FY26 profit to ₹177 crore. Its net interest margin (NIM) stood at 6.6 per cent for the quarter, while gross NPAs were 2.8 per cent and net NPAs stood at 0.9 per cent.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

