RBI returns Jana SFB's application to transition into a universal bank

Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Tuesday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has returned its application for voluntary transition into a universal bank, citing non-fulfilment of the prescribed eligibility criteria.
The lender had applied to the RBI earlier this fiscal year (FY26) after closing FY25 with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) and net NPAs below 3 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, for two consecutive years — one of the qualifying parameters under the framework.
Shares of Jana SFB were trading 1.72 per cent lower at ₹448.85 on the BSE following the announcement.
Background: RBI’s 2024 norms for SFB conversion
Jana SFB joins AU Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in the list of lenders that have sought a universal banking licence under the RBI’s 2024 guidelines.
While AU SFB applied in September 2024 and became the first SFB to receive the RBI’s approval for conversion earlier this year, Ujjivan SFB applied in February 2025 and is awaiting a response from the regulator.
Also Read
Launched in 2018, Jana SFB is the fourth-largest small finance bank in India, serving over 12 million customers across 23 states and two Union Territories through 802 branches.
For Q2FY26, the bank reported a net profit of ₹75 crore, taking its H1FY26 profit to ₹177 crore. Its net interest margin (NIM) stood at 6.6 per cent for the quarter, while gross NPAs were 2.8 per cent and net NPAs stood at 0.9 per cent.