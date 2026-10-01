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Anup Kumar Saha appointed as new MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank

The RBI has approved Anup Kumar Saha's appointment as Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO for three years with effect from January 1, 2027

Kotak mahindra bank, kotak

Our Bureau New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 8:38 AM IST

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Anup Kumar Saha as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Kotak Mahindra Bank for a three-year term with effect from January 1, 2027, the private-sector lender said on Thursday.
 
The bank’s board will initiate further steps to formalise the appointment and seek approval from its members, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a stock exchange filing. 
 
Saha is currently a whole-time director (executive director) at the bank. He joined Kotak Mahindra Bank in January 2026 and has been serving as executive director since March 2026, overseeing the retail bank, 
 
government business, data analytics and marketing functions.
 
He has more than 32 years of professional experience, including 25 years in financial services across banking and non-banking financial institutions.

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Before joining Kotak Mahindra Bank, Saha was associated with Bajaj Finance from October 2017 to January 2026. He held several senior positions there, including president-consumer finance, deputy CEO-consumer, MSME, marketing, operations & service and digital platform, executive director and deputy managing director. He was appointed managing director and CEO of Bajaj Finance in April 2025 and resigned in July 2025.
 
C S Rajan, chairman of the board of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said Saha brought extensive experience across banking and financial services and had already been actively engaged with the bank’s businesses in his current role.
 
Ashok Vaswani, managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said Saha had experience across businesses, customer segments and operating functions and had worked closely with the bank’s teams since joining Kotak. 
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)
 
 

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India Kotak Mahindra Bank Indian banking system

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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 8:37 AM IST