Private banks masking worsening retail asset quality with write-offs: RBI

While the overall asset quality of the banking system continues to improve, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its Financial Stability Report (FSR), flagged concerns over the write-offs by private sector banks (PVBs). The report suggested that these write-offs could be partly masking a deterioration in retail asset quality and a dilution in underwriting standards.
The report stated that retail loan quality has remained stable so far, with the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio standing at 1.2 per cent in September 2024. Special mention accounts (SMA) categories 1 and 2, a lead indicator of stress, also declined to 2.5 per cent in September 2024 from 3.0 per cent a year ago.
The GNPA ratio for unsecured lending was marginally higher, at 1.7 per cent.
“An area of concern, however, is the sharp rise in write-offs, especially among private sector banks, which could be partly masking worsening asset quality in this segment and dilution in underwriting standards,” the report noted.
Fresh additions to NPAs in retail loan portfolios were dominated by slippages in the unsecured loan book, with 51.9 per cent of NPAs arising from unsecured loans as of end-September 2024.
Also Read
Among bank groups, small finance banks (SFBs) witnessed larger impairments in their retail lending portfolios, with a GNPA ratio of 2.7 per cent, SMA (1+2) ratio of 3.6 per cent, and an unsecured GNPA ratio of 4.7 per cent.
The report highlighted a decline in the banking system's liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), which fell from 135.7 per cent in September 2023 to 128.5 per cent in September 2024, with public sector banks (PSBs) experiencing a sharper decline.
“LCR of public sector banks declined sharply from 142.1 per cent in September 2023 to 127.4 per cent in September 2024, whereas the LCR of private sector banks stood marginally lower at 126.1 per cent,” the report added.
The report observed changes in banks’ deposit profiles due to a decline in the share of low-cost current account savings account (CASA) deposits in favour of term deposits, particularly in higher interest rate buckets. This indicates growing competition for savings and a shift in investor preference towards financial products offering higher returns.
Term deposits accounted for 82 per cent of incremental deposits mobilised in the first half of FY25.
Bank credit growth trends
On credit growth, the report noted that while industrial credit is accelerating from low levels, its growth remains below that of other major sectors.
Services and personal loans led overall credit growth, with credit card receivables posting robust growth within the personal loans category.
“Growth in personal loans has halved from high levels due to both a high base and lower originations. However, expansion continues to be broad-based, with housing loans as the standout contributor,” the report stated.
Asset quality insights
The report highlighted that the asset quality of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) has further improved, with the GNPA ratio declining to a 12-year low of 2.6 per cent in September 2024. The net NPA ratio remained stable at around 0.6 per cent.
However, the half-yearly slippage ratio, which measures new additions to NPAs as a share of standard advances at the beginning of the half-year, increased marginally to 0.7 per cent.
“Disaggregation of NPA movements reveals that write-offs remain a significant component of NPA reduction,” the report observed.
In the retail loans segment, while asset quality remained largely stable, the report noted a marginal uptick in delinquencies related to credit cards across bank groups. Credit cards recorded the highest growth within retail loans, warranting "careful monitoring," the report said.
Stress test results
Stress test results on asset quality indicated that the aggregate GNPA ratio of 46 banks could rise from 2.6 per cent in September 2024 to 3.0 per cent in March 2026 under the baseline scenario. This could further increase to 5.0 per cent and 5.3 per cent under adverse scenario 1 and adverse scenario 2, respectively.
In the previous FSR, stress tests indicated that the GNPA ratio across all SCBs might improve to 2.5 per cent by March 2025 under the baseline scenario.
On capital adequacy, stress test results reveal that the aggregate capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 46 major SCBs may decline from 16.6 per cent in September 2024 to 16.5 per cent by March 2026 under the baseline scenario and to 15.7 per cent under adverse scenario 2.
“No bank would fall short of the minimum capital requirement of 9 per cent under either scenario. However, under adverse scenario 1, SCBs’ aggregate capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) may drop to 14.3 per cent, with four banks breaching the minimum capital requirement of 9 per cent,” the report said.