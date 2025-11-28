PSBs eye M&A market but face talent, pay and regulatory hurdles ahead

In October, the Reserve Bank of India finally opened up the lucrative mergers-and-acquisitions market to public sector banks (PSBs), fulfilling a long-standing demand from state-owned banks. While PSBs have welcomed the move, they could run into some contentious issues before entering the M&A market.

What talent and compensation gaps could PSBs face?

For starters, PSBs will need to take a closer look at their talent and compensation structures, and possibly even governance Boards, once operational guidelines are issued. For example, bonuses in the merchant banking divisions can sometimes run into crores. While this is still much lower than global standards,