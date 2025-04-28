Monday, April 28, 2025 | 09:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Banking / RBI ask banks to ensure ATMs dispense Rs 100, Rs 200 notes

Banks and White Label ATM Operators (WLAOs) have to implement the direction in a phased manner

According to the circular, by September 30, 2025, 75 per cent of all ATMs shall dispense either Rs 100 or Rs 200 denomination banknotes from at least one cassette. | Representational

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday asked banks to ensure that ATMs dispense Rs 100 or Rs 200 denomination notes to enhance the availability of these currency notes to the public.

Banks and White Label ATM Operators (WLAOs) have to implement the direction in a phased manner.

"As part of an endeavour towards enhancing public access to frequently used denominations of banknotes, it has been decided that all banks and White Label ATM Operators (WLAOs) shall ensure that their ATMs dispense Rs 100 and Rs 200 denomination banknotes on a regular basis...," the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a circular.

 

According to the circular, by September 30, 2025, 75 per cent of all ATMs (Automated Teller Machines) shall dispense either Rs 100 or Rs 200 denomination banknotes from at least one cassette.

By March 31, 2026, 90 per cent of all ATMs shall dispense either Rs 100 or Rs 200 denomination banknotes from at least one cassette.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

