Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 08:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / RBI to conduct two VRRR auctions to absorb ₹3 trillion from banks

RBI to conduct two VRRR auctions to absorb ₹3 trillion from banks

RBI will hold two VRRR auctions on Friday with six-day and three-day tenures to absorb excess liquidity from the banking system, which has a surplus of Rs 4 trillion

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The RBI’s VRRR operations are aimed at absorbing surplus liquidity from the system and anchoring short-term rates closer to the policy repo rate.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to conduct two Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auctions on Friday—of six-day and three-day tenures—to withdraw a total of Rs 3 trillion from the banking system.
 
Market participants said the central bank aims to absorb the maturing amount of over Rs 2.8 trillion, while system liquidity remains in surplus at around Rs 4 trillion.
 
On Wednesday, net liquidity in the banking system stood at a surplus of Rs 3.90 trillion, according to the latest data from the RBI. 
 
“They are trying to absorb the maturing amount,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist, IDFC FIRST Bank. “We have around Rs 4 trillion of surplus liquidity and around Rs 1.6 trillion in the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF), and the tax payments are scheduled around 20 August, hence they want to absorb the excess funds over six and three days,” she added.
   
The RBI’s VRRR operations are aimed at absorbing surplus liquidity from the system and anchoring short-term rates closer to the policy repo rate.
 

More From This Section

RBI

RBI panel proposes shift to 7-day flexible funding window for banks

bank fraud, bank scam

15 more banks to adopt RBI's MuleHunter fraud detection tool by October

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's tariff clouds cast a spreading gloom over export-focused MSME moodpremium

Banking system, credit market, Market borrowings

Key amendments to banking laws come into force from August 1, 2025

The limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of

Retail mortgage loans by NBFCs, HFCs seen at ₹20 trn by FY28: ICRA

Topics : RBI RBI repo rate Liquidity Banking system

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon