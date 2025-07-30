Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Retail mortgage loans by NBFCs, HFCs seen at ₹20 trn by FY28: ICRA

Retail mortgage loans by NBFCs, HFCs seen at ₹20 trn by FY28: ICRA

Retail mortgage lending by NBFCs and HFCs to grow at up to 22 per cent CAGR through FY28, led by demand and limited unsecured credit availability, says ICRA

Anupreksha Jain New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Retail mortgage-backed loans offered by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) are expected to reach ₹20 trillion by FY28, from ₹13 trillion as of FY25, according to a report by rating agency ICRA.
 
Of the ₹20 trillion, the share of affordable housing finance companies (AHFCs) is projected to rise to ₹2.5 trillion from the current ₹1.4 trillion. The rating agency forecasts retail mortgage loans by NBFCs and AHFCs to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17–19 per cent and 20–22 per cent, respectively, by FY28.
 
A M Karthik, senior vice-president, ICRA Ltd, said: “Over the next three years, retail mortgage loan growth will be driven by robust demand and the restricted availability of alternative credit options due to ongoing issues with unsecured lending. This sector has traditionally demonstrated strong performance, marked by low loan losses and healthy business returns.”
   
Housing finance companies accounted for about two-thirds of these overall mortgage loans, and within this, AHFCs constituted 11 per cent of the overall assets under management (AUM) as of March 2025.
 

Topics : Indian banks loans Banking Industry Indian banking sector

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

