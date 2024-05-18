Renowned banker and ex-ICICI Bank head N Vaghul in critical condition

Narayanan Vaghul, the renowned Indian banker known for establishing ICICI Bank, is presently in a critical condition and on ventilator support.

Vaghul, 88, commenced his career as a commercial banker at the State Bank of India, eventually ascending to become the youngest chairman of a state-run lender, Bank of India, at the age of 44.

In 1985, Vaghul left Bank of India for a position at ICICI, one of the three major development institutions in India at the time. Founded in 1955, it was fully-owned by the government and its mission was to lend to private sector industries.

In the late 1980s, Vaghul initiated venture capital endeavours at ICICI and subsequently established its wholly-owned subsidiary, TDICI, aimed at providing technology venture capital. He chaired TDICI, now known as ICICI Ventures, until 1996, overseeing the venture capital support efforts that fostered the growth of several biotech and pharmaceutical leaders in India.

The former chairman of ICICI Bank also played a pivotal role in persuading another luminary, KV Kamath, to return to India from the Asian Development Bank in the mid-1990s. Kamath introduced consumer lending initiatives, partially diversifying the focus of ICICI Bank.



Vaghul was also instrumental in setting up ICICI Securities, an Investment banking company.

During the Rajiv Gandhi administration, Vaghul was entrusted with leading ICICI Bank. Following financial liberalisation in 1991, numerous financial conglomerates emerged, yet Vaghul indisputably spearheaded this movement. IDBI, UTI, and SBI all diversified into various sectors of financial services, drawing inspiration from ICICI's Vaghul-crafted strategy.

Vaghul also holds the position of chairman at India's premier asset reconstruction company (ARC) and at ICICI Knowledge Park.

Vaghul was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2009 in recognition of his contributions to trade and industry.

Additionally, Vaghul served as a director in various prominent Indian conglomerates, including Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals, and Mittal Steel.