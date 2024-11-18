SBI plans to add 300-400 branches annually to boost financial services

The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), plans to add 300-400 branches annually to its existing network in the medium term to scale up and increase penetration of financial services in the country.
C S Setty, chairman of SBI, told Business Standard that a large number of residential colonies are coming up across the country, requiring new branches. This year (FY25), the bank conducted an extensive micro-market survey to identify areas that remain underserved. That is how the target of 500 new branches was decided, Setty said on the sidelines of its Banking and Economics Conclave.
There is also a possibility that some of the branches, which were opened earlier and have not made progress, may be relocated, he said.
“There is freedom in urban areas to open and close branches depending on requirements. However, in rural and semi-urban areas, banks have to consider aspects like access to financial services and priority sector lending,” another bank executive said.
SBI had 22,640 branches at the end of September 2024, up from 15,870 in March 2014.
Referring to SBI’s global standing, Setty said the bank is ranked 17th in terms of market capitalisation worldwide and aims to be among the top 10 within three years. As per BSE data, State Bank of India’s market capitalisation was Rs 7.26 trillion ($86 billion), while the country’s largest private lender, HDFC Bank, had a market capitalisation of Rs 13.06 trillion ($154 billion).
“Market capitalisation is very important because investors focus on valuation. Higher market capitalisation will attract a more diversified investor base, helping in capital-raising exercises. The focus is on delivering consistent performance across various parameters, including profitability,” he added. The bank has stated that while it aspires to achieve Rs 1 trillion in annual net profit, it aims to report Rs 1 trillion in operating profit this year.
Meanwhile, SBI concluded the centennial celebration of its main branch in Mumbai, the financial capital. The bank operates over 63,000 ATMs, engages 80,300 banking correspondents, and serves over 500 crore customers.