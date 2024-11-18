Business Standard
Home / Industry / Banking / Cost of borrowing stressful, banks must make interest rates affordable: FM

Cost of borrowing stressful, banks must make interest rates affordable: FM

Speaking at the annual business and economic conclave organised by SBI, the minister also asked banks to concentrate on their core function of giving loans

Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman assured that the government is fully aware of the domestic and global challenges.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said bank interest rates are very stressful for some people, and steps are needed to make them affordable.

Amid widespread concerns about a possible slowdown in economic growth, the finance minister assured that the government is fully aware of the domestic and global challenges, and added that there is no need to have "undue concerns".

"What is important is when you look at India's growth requirements, and you can have so many different voices coming out and saying the cost of borrowing is really very stressful, and a time when we want industries to ramp up and move (to) building capacities, bank interest rates will have to be far more affordable," Sitharaman said.

 

Speaking at the annual business and economic conclave organised by SBI, the minister also asked banks to concentrate on their core function of giving loans and added that the "misselling" of insurance products also indirectly adds to the cost of borrowing for an entity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman responds to X user seeking 'relief for middle class'

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM Sitharaman responds to X user seeking tax relief for middle class

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Severe action to be taken for causing harassment to taxpayers: Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Sitharaman to meet state FMs for pre-Budget, GST Council meet on Dec 21-22

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

May ease tariffs if no harm to economy, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman sbi Bank loans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon