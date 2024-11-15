Business Standard
Home / Industry / Banking / SBI seeks $1.25 bn in country's largest dollar-denominated loan of 2024

SBI seeks $1.25 bn in country's largest dollar-denominated loan of 2024

India's top lender is raising the facility for general corporate purposes through its branch at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City

SBI, State Bank Of India

In July, State Bank raised a $750 million, three-year loan. | Credit: File Photo

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Chien Mi Wong  State Bank of India plans to borrow up to $1.25 billion, in what would be the largest dollar-denominated loan from the country’s financial sector this year, according to people familiar with the matter.  
CTBC Bank, HSBC Holdings Plc and Taipei Fubon Bank are arranging the five-year loan, which carries an interest margin of 92.5 basis points over the risk-free Secured Overnight Financing Rate, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. 
 
India’s top lender is raising the facility for general corporate purposes through its branch at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, the country’s newest financial hub, the people said, adding that the deal is being syndicated to other financiers.
   
SBI didn’t respond to requests seeking comment.
 
State Bank joins several other local borrowers in raising foreign currency debt this year. Non-banking finance companies, or so-called shadow banks, in particular have increasingly tapped dollar-denominated facilities amid stricter regulations at home. 
 
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co. is the latest Indian non-banking finance company to seek a $300 million syndicated term facility. Elsewhere, local financier Union Bank of India’s Sydney branch is marketing a A$125 million ($81 million) three-year loan, while Bank of Baroda is raising a $750 million borrowing. 

More From This Section

banks, bank employee, banking, bankers, staff

AIBOC demands 5-day work week for bankers to ensure work-life balance

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Generative AI to add $359 bn-$438 bn to India's GDP by FY30: RBI DG Patra

DBS Bank

DBS Bank nominates Rajat Verma to be next India unit CEO, say sources

T Rabi Sankar

ULI will be for lending what UPI is for payments: RBI Dy Guv at BFSI Summit

KV Kamath, Independent Director and Non-Executive Chairman, Jio Financial Services | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

No systemic risk in banking sector: Jio Financial Services' KV Kamath

 
Despite the flurry of activity, India’s dollar loan volume has shrunk 27 per cent to $14.2 billion this year due to the absence of large company borrowings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
 
In July, State Bank raised a $750 million, three-year loan, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank continue to be systemically important: RBI

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

SBI, HDFC, ICICI remain Domestic Systemically Important Banks in 2024: RBI

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks to watch, November 13: Eicher Motors, Nykaa, BSE, RIL, IndiGo, MTNL

PremiumSBI, State Bank Of India

SBI looks to raise Rs 10,000 crore through 15-year infra bonds next week

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to watch, Nov 12: SBI, Britannia, Nykaa, Hindalco, ONGC, IRFC, LIC

Topics : sbi GIFT City HSBC Bank loans NBFC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon