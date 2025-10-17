Friday, October 17, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / SBI raises ₹7,500 cr through Tier-II bonds at a tight coupon of 6.93%

SBI raises ₹7,500 cr through Tier-II bonds at a tight coupon of 6.93%

The bonds have a tenor of 10 years, with a call option after five years and on each anniversary date thereafter. The bonds are rated AAA by domestic rating agencies

SBI, State Bank Of India

Banks have been noticeably absent from the domestic debt capital market since the start of FY26, which has dampened overall corporate bond market activity so far. (Photo: Reuters)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, on Friday raised Rs 7,500 crore through Tier-II bonds at a coupon rate of 6.93 per cent, making it the largest bond issuance by a bank in the current financial year (FY26).
 
The bonds have a tenor of 10 years, with a call option after five years and on each anniversary date thereafter. The bonds are rated AAA by domestic rating agencies.
 
Market insiders said the issue was very tightly priced, as expectations were that it would be in the range of 6.95–7 per cent. However, the final pricing came in seven basis points (bps) lower than the upper end of that range, they added.
   
“The issue attracted an overwhelming response from investors, with bids approximately three times the base issue size of Rs 5,000 crore. The total number of bids received was 101, indicating participation from a diverse set of qualified institutional bidders. The investors were across provident funds, pension funds, mutual funds, banks, etc.,” the bank said in a statement.
 
The base issue was for Rs 5,000 crore, and the green-shoe option was Rs 2,500 crore. Tier-II bonds are a type of debt instrument issued by banks to strengthen their capital base under Basel-III norms. They form part of a bank’s Tier-II capital, which is considered supplementary capital (because it is less secure than Tier-I capital such as equity or perpetual bonds). 

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Bank holidays from Sept 29 to Oct 5, 2025: Check complete list of closures

CS Setty, SBI Chairman

SBI expands in Tamil Nadu with 14 branches, rural camps and CSR push

SBI Scholarship 2025

SBI launches scholarship of up to Rs 20 lakh, apply by Nov 15; know more

State Bank of India, SBI

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download hall tickets once out?

customer care, technology,

SBI to hire 5,583 Junior Associates for FY26 to enhance customer experience

 
C S Setty, chairman, SBI, said that wider participation and heterogeneity of bids demonstrated the trust investors place in the country’s largest bank. Based on the response, the bank has decided to accept Rs 7,500 crore at a coupon rate of 6.93 per cent, payable annually, for a tenor of 10 years with a call option after five years.
 
Back in June, ICICI Bank — the country’s second-largest private sector lender — had raised Rs 1,000 crore at a coupon of 7.45 per cent. The base issue was Rs 500 crore and had a green-shoe option of Rs 500 crore. The Tier-II bonds have a maturity of 15 years, with a call option available after 10 years.
 
Banks have been noticeably absent from the domestic debt capital market since the start of FY26, which has dampened overall corporate bond market activity so far. However, with SBI raising Rs 7,500 crore at a very tight rate, the expectation is that many other banks will follow suit and tap the market for Tier-II bonds. This should help boost overall fund-raising through bonds and drive faster growth in the current quarter, they said.
 
Indian companies raised over Rs 5.47 trillion through bonds in the domestic debt market during the first half of 2025–26 (H1FY26). While fund-raising was robust in the first quarter (Q1), with Rs 3.44 trillion mobilised amid lower yields, activity slowed in Q2, with Rs 2.03 trillion raised as yields hardened due to global and domestic factors.

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Nirmala Sitharaman reviews KaGB, focuses on FPO and MSME lending

The micro-ATM channel has held its own despite growth in digital payments and pricing not being raised micro atm mini atm cash withdrawl

Micro-ATM operators seek higher transaction fees to match legacy ATMspremium

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Size Matters: What will it take for India PSBs to break into Global Top 20?premium

RBL Bank

RBL Bank says reports of Emirates NBD Bank stake buy 'incorrect'

RBL Bank

RBI may allow Emirates NBD to acquire controlling stake in RBL Bank

Topics : State Bank of India employees Banking Industry SBI stock

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon