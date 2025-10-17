SBI raises ₹7,500 cr through Tier-II bonds at a tight coupon of 6.93%

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, on Friday raised Rs 7,500 crore through Tier-II bonds at a coupon rate of 6.93 per cent, making it the largest bond issuance by a bank in the current financial year (FY26).
The bonds have a tenor of 10 years, with a call option after five years and on each anniversary date thereafter. The bonds are rated AAA by domestic rating agencies.
Market insiders said the issue was very tightly priced, as expectations were that it would be in the range of 6.95–7 per cent. However, the final pricing came in seven basis points (bps) lower than the upper end of that range, they added.
“The issue attracted an overwhelming response from investors, with bids approximately three times the base issue size of Rs 5,000 crore. The total number of bids received was 101, indicating participation from a diverse set of qualified institutional bidders. The investors were across provident funds, pension funds, mutual funds, banks, etc.,” the bank said in a statement.
The base issue was for Rs 5,000 crore, and the green-shoe option was Rs 2,500 crore. Tier-II bonds are a type of debt instrument issued by banks to strengthen their capital base under Basel-III norms. They form part of a bank’s Tier-II capital, which is considered supplementary capital (because it is less secure than Tier-I capital such as equity or perpetual bonds).
C S Setty, chairman, SBI, said that wider participation and heterogeneity of bids demonstrated the trust investors place in the country’s largest bank. Based on the response, the bank has decided to accept Rs 7,500 crore at a coupon rate of 6.93 per cent, payable annually, for a tenor of 10 years with a call option after five years.
Back in June, ICICI Bank — the country’s second-largest private sector lender — had raised Rs 1,000 crore at a coupon of 7.45 per cent. The base issue was Rs 500 crore and had a green-shoe option of Rs 500 crore. The Tier-II bonds have a maturity of 15 years, with a call option available after 10 years.
Banks have been noticeably absent from the domestic debt capital market since the start of FY26, which has dampened overall corporate bond market activity so far. However, with SBI raising Rs 7,500 crore at a very tight rate, the expectation is that many other banks will follow suit and tap the market for Tier-II bonds. This should help boost overall fund-raising through bonds and drive faster growth in the current quarter, they said.
Indian companies raised over Rs 5.47 trillion through bonds in the domestic debt market during the first half of 2025–26 (H1FY26). While fund-raising was robust in the first quarter (Q1), with Rs 3.44 trillion mobilised amid lower yields, activity slowed in Q2, with Rs 2.03 trillion raised as yields hardened due to global and domestic factors.