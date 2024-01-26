India has huge potential to be aircraft mfg hub: Scindia to Airbus CEO

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday met Airbus Global CEO Guillaume Faury and discussed collaboration opportunities for manufacturing and designing of aircraft.

India is one of the key markets for Airbus, which received orders for more than 700 planes from IndiGo and Air India last year.

Also, IndiGo, the country's largest airline, has only Airbus aircraft in its fleet.

In a post on X, Scindia said he met "Guillaume Faury, Global CEO, Airbus today and discussed further opportunities of collaboration for aircraft manufacturing and designing".

As one of the fastest growing economies and with a focus on Make In India, the country has huge potential to become a global aircraft manufacturing hub, he said.

India is one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets in the world.