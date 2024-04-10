31% of women in tech considering quitting their jobs, shows survey

Around 85 per cent of our survey respondents say there is a gender disparity within their team

Nearly a third (31 per cent) of women employees of technology companies worldwide may quit over the next 12 months, a report has said.

Lack of training and want for better compensation are reasons for the decision, according to Skillsoft’s annual ‘Women in Tech’ report cited in the Economic Times (ET).

As many as 40 per cent cited women employees said department or company management was the top reason they would leave their organisations, 39 per cent cited lack of training and growth, and only 26 per cent said that compensation was an influence in their decision to quit.

“Around 85 per cent of our survey respondents say there is a gender disparity within their team and 38 per cent are dissatisfied with their growth potential,” said Orla Daly, chief information officer at Skillsoft.

“We’re at a tipping point where the risk of attrition threatens to significantly widen an already prominent gender gap in the tech industry,” said Darly.

The survey, conducted virtually between September 2023 and January 2024, received more than 500 complete responses from women working in the technology industry.

“While there are more opportunities for women than ever before, leaders must provide intentional support and foster the development of critical skills so that they can thrive, lead, and push the business forward,” Daly said.

According to ET, the survey found the top impediment confronting women pursuing careers in technology is lack of training, particularly upskilling in advancing technologies such as generative artificial intelligence (GenAI). The survey showed that in terms of training, women seek hands-on practice (43 per cent) and delivery format flexibility (40 per cent).

As many as 41 per cent of women said they want training in AI. “The involvement and empowerment of women in AI is essential to ensuring the technology is designed and implemented in ways that are equitable and inclusive. Diversity fosters innovation, and therefore advancing women's skills in AI can lead to the development of more creative and equitable solutions to business problems."

The survey showed that apart from AI, women in tech are interested in developing skills in leadership and management (37 per cent) and project management (23 per cent). It stated that respondents expressed greatest dissatisfaction with managerial support (29 per cent), current pay (28 per cent), and diversity, equity and inclusion (25 per cent).

According to Skillsoft, 36 per cent of the women surveyed said they have improved skills in tech-related areas by earning certifications.