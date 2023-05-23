60,000 contract workers lost jobs in IT in FY23, flexi jobs contracts 7.7%



Nearly 60,000 outsourced contract workers lost jobs in India's information technology sector in the year ending in March as jobs for flexi workers hired through contractors by companies shrank 7.7% from a year earlier, a recruitment body said on Tuesday. By Manoj Kumar



However, the hiring in the manufacturing, logistics, and retail sectors remained strong, helped by domestic consumer demand, he said.

"The drop in new employment generation within the IT flexi staffing sector mirrored the global slowdown in IT hiring," said Lohit Bhatia, president of the Indian Staffing Federation, representing over 120 recruitment agencies across the country.



A report by J.P. Morgan analysts warned last week that soaring inflation, supply chain issues and the hit from the Ukraine war will bring an end to the growth boom that India's IT services enjoyed during the pandemic.

The $194-billion sector whose software services helped businesses adopt pandemic-era practices of online shopping and remote working is facing a slowdown this year as employees return to offices and the Russia-Ukraine war weighs on spending from clients in Europe.

India's unemployment rate in April rose for the fourth month in a row to 8.11%, from 7.8% in the previous month, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, (CMIE), a Mumbai-based think tank.

The hiring of flexi workers in the IT sector shrank 6% quarter-on-quarter in the March quarter, Bhatia said, noting that hiring of contract workers through a third-party may remain weak for the next few quarters in the software industry.