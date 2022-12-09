Flexi- or multi-cap fund? Go by risk appetite, not by past returns

Both multi-cap funds and have given single-digit returns year-to-date (YTD) in 2022. The multi-cap category, which has asset under management (AUM) of Rs 66,569 crore, has given a return of 7.03 per cent. The older and much larger flexi-cap category, which has an of Rs 2,52,855 crore, has given a return of 3.19 per cent YTD. Experts say investors should be guided by their risk appetite, and not go by past returns, when choosing between the two categories.