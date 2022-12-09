JUST IN
Capital gains tax: A capital conundrum
Business Standard

Flexi- or multi-cap fund? Go by risk appetite, not by past returns

Multi-cap funds, with their higher exposure to mid- and small-caps, can outperform but with higher volatility

Topics
Multi cap funds | flexi-cap funds | AUM

Sarbajeet K Sen  |  New Delhi 

funds
While flexi-cap fund managers enjoy complete freedom to decide their allocation to various market caps, managers of multi-cap funds must allocate a minimum 25 per cent each to large-, mid- and small-cap stocks.

Both multi-cap funds and flexi-cap funds have given single-digit returns year-to-date (YTD) in 2022. The multi-cap category, which has asset under management (AUM) of Rs 66,569 crore, has given a return of 7.03 per cent. The older and much larger flexi-cap category, which has an AUM of Rs 2,52,855 crore, has given a return of 3.19 per cent YTD. Experts say investors should be guided by their risk appetite, and not go by past returns, when choosing between the two categories.

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 17:07 IST

