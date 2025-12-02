Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / ADB approves $650 mn loan to boost India's rooftop solar rollout by 2027

ADB approves $650 mn loan to boost India's rooftop solar rollout by 2027

Aligned with India's Nationally Determined Contribution targets, the programme will enhance the skills and capacity of at least 5,000 personnel, including 1,500 women

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

ADB's financing for the programme includes $ 3 million in technical assistance to help implement reforms, build institutional capacity, and promote gender-inclusive participation in the rooftop solar sector. (Image: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Multilateral development bank ADB has approved a $ 650 million (about Rs 5,780 crore) policy-based loan to help the Government of India accelerate rooftop solar adoption and expand access to clean, affordable energy for 10 million households by 2027.

The financing under Subprogram 1 of the Accelerating Affordable and Inclusive Rooftop Solar Systems Development Program will support the government's flagship initiative Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY) which aims to make rooftop solar systems widely accessible nationwide, ADB said in a statement on Tuesday.

The programme is accelerating India's clean energy transition by removing long-standing barriers to rooftop solar adoption, including financing constraints and regulatory gaps, ADB Country Director for India Mio Oka said.

 

It is making rooftop solar affordable and accessible for millions of households while creating green jobs, empowering women, and strengthening the financial health of the power sector, she said.

PMSGMBY will provide financial assistance to residential consumers for installing rooftop solar systems of up to 3 kilowatts (kW), with a 60 per cent subsidy for systems up to 2 kW and a 40 per cent subsidy for additional capacity between 2 kW and 3 kW.

Also Read

Melted cake

Food companies take note of rising AI-generated images for refund

Cement industry

Near-term margins for cement companies to remain under pressurepremium

Byju's

Think & Learn RP, GLAS representative, EY India chief summoned by Kerala HC

DreamFolks Services

DreamFolks Services to acquire 60.24% stake in Dubai's Easy to Travel

Vivek Chaturvedi

Vivek Chaturvedi appointed CBIC chairman, to take charge on December 1

Key reform areas under the programme include developing uniform operational guidelines and quality standards for residential rooftop solar systems and facilitating mass adoption among low- and middle-income households through collateral-free, low-interest loans, it said.

Aligned with India's Nationally Determined Contribution targets, the programme will enhance the skills and capacity of at least 5,000 personnel, including 1,500 women. It will also support the development of utility-led aggregation models and model solar villages, and foster a robust vendor ecosystem, it said.

ADB's intervention is expected to significantly contribute to the nationwide objective of installing 30 gigawatts of rooftop solar capacity, achieving annual reductions of 28.8 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, and delivering affordable solar energy to millions of households, it said.

It will also catalyse private sector investment to create opportunities for manufacturers, vendors, and service providers across the renewable energy value chain, it said.

ADB's financing for the programme includes $ 3 million in technical assistance to help implement reforms, build institutional capacity, and promote gender-inclusive participation in the rooftop solar sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

A man walks past a Reliance Industries Limited sign board installed on a road divider in Gandhinagar. Photo: Reuters

Jio-FB deal: SC rejects RIL's plea against SAT order imposing ₹30 lakh fine

Securities Appellate Tribunal, SAT

SAT approves Ketan Parekh's cross-examination by Rohit Salgaocarpremium

Bharat Petroleum

Explained: What new labour codes mean for petroleum industry workers

satellite communicatio, internet, broadband, network

BIF raises concerns over govt directive linking msg apps to active SIMs

apple air

Apple to resist India's order to preload Sanchar Saathi app on iPhones

Topics : Industry News Asian Development Bank solar power renewable enrgy India loan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Manipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon