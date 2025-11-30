Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vivek Chaturvedi appointed CBIC chairman, to take charge on December 1

Vivek Chaturvedi appointed CBIC chairman, to take charge on December 1

Chaturvedi's service record shows that his deepest and longest experience lies in the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)

Monika Yadav
Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Vivek Chaturvedi, a 1990-batch Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes) officer and currently member (tax policy & legal) on the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), has been appointed chairman of the board. He will assume charge on Monday, December 1, following the superannuation of Sanjay Kumar Agarwal. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared his appointment on Friday.
 
Chaturvedi has over three decades of experience in customs administration, intelligence, data systems and vigilance. Before his elevation to the CBIC board, he served as the chief vigilance officer in the Directorate General of Vigilance, where he was responsible for internal oversight and integrity processes. Prior to this, he was chief commissioner at DGARM, heading risk assessment and data-driven compliance work.
   
As he steps in as chairman, Chaturvedi becomes a key official behind the government’s Budget-making process for 2026–27, especially on the indirect tax front. He is taking charge at a sensitive time, when the finance ministry is looking for ways to maintain revenue buoyancy following the GST rate changes announced in September.
 
He will also have to steer the next phase of customs modernisation, after the finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, recently spoke about developing “next-generation customs reforms” aimed at faster clearances, deeper digitisation and stronger risk filtration.
 
Chaturvedi’s service record shows that his deepest and longest experience lies in the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). He served in DRI at multiple levels — deputy commissioner, joint commissioner, additional director, and later as additional director general at the DRI headquarters.

This long stint makes enforcement, anti-smuggling investigations, intelligence work and operational field command his core domain. Apart from DRI, he has also worked extensively in DG Systems & Data Management, giving him strong exposure to IT systems, automation and technology-driven tax processes.
 
Colleagues’ views
 
Officers who have worked closely with him describe him as meticulous and hands-on. One senior official said, “He is very thorough with his work and gets into the nitty-gritty. His understanding of investigative matters goes back to his early DRI years in Lucknow, where he handled complex smuggling cases.”
 
Another colleague added, “He is an upright and excellent officer, and he has very strong exposure in DRI.” A third senior officer described his leadership style in balanced terms, “He is a hard taskmaster but also a warm person at heart.”
 
Chaturvedi’s appointment is seen as a move towards ensuring continuity and stability in CBIC’s leadership as the government pushes for refinement of GST policy, tighter compliance frameworks and a more technology-driven customs ecosystem.

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

