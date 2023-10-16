ADB approves $181 mn loan to build infra in Ahmedabad's peri-urban areas

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday said it has approved a USD 181 million loan to build quality infrastructure and services toward improving urban livability and mobility in the peri-urban areas of Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The Ahmedabad Peri-urban Livability Improvement Project will construct 166 kilometer (km) of water distribution network, 126 km of climate-resilient stormwater drainage, 300 km of sewerage systems, and four sewage treatment plants, the Manila-headquartered multilateral development bank said.

The project is also supporting 10 junction improvements along the existing Sardar Patel Ring Road to improve connectivity of peri-urban areas to Ahmedabad city.

ADB will help strengthen the capacity of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority and urban local bodies in technology-based urban planning, including climate change and disaster-resilient infrastructure that promote environmental and social safeguards, gender equality and social inclusion, it said.

"This project envisions the future of the areas surrounding Ahmedabad city to help control urban sprawl, a planning approach that can be replicated in other states," said ADB Principal Urban Development Specialist Sanjay Joshi.

The project will help upgrade basic infrastructure and services and strengthen urban management in these areas to raise the quality of life of its residents and sustain economic growth, Joshi added.

Established in 1966, ADB is owned by 68 members49 from the region.