Aditya Birla Group acquires Shell's India renewable arm Sprng for $1.8 bn

Aditya Birla Renewables Ltd (ABRen), a subsidiary of Grasim Industries, on Monday announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the equity shares and securities of Solenergi Power Private Limited, which owns the Sprng Energy group of companies, from Shell Overseas Investment BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell plc.

The transaction values the business at an enterprise value of $1.8 billion, or ₹17,200 crore, and is among the largest acquisitions in India's renewable energy sector, both by value and scale. With this deal, the combined portfolio of 9.3 gigawatts (GW) positions the Aditya Birla Group's renewables business as one of the largest players in the sector.

The acquisition is proposed to be funded through a mix of debt and equity infusion from Grasim and Global Infrastructure Partners, a part of BlackRock. The transaction will help Aditya Birla Renewables reset its growth roadmap, targeting 20 GW of capacity over the next few years even as it nears an earlier 10 GW milestone.

"This transaction adds a contracted portfolio of 5 GW capacity (3.3 GW of operational capacity and 1.7 GW of under-construction capacity), along with a strong connectivity and development pipeline. The acquisition significantly accelerates ABRen's renewable energy growth ambitions by combining its strong presence in the commercial and industrial segment with Sprng Energy's complementary utility-scale platform," ABRen said in a statement.

It added that the acquisition significantly accelerates its renewable energy growth strategy by combining its diversified pan-India portfolio of around 4.4 GW with SPPL's complementary utility-scale renewable energy platform, cumulatively comprising a contracted portfolio of around 5 GW of assets.

"The transaction provides the company with an opportunity to expand its renewable energy footprint through the acquisition of an established platform, rather than developing projects on a greenfield basis," ABRen said.

The acquisition is subject to the receipt of key regulatory approvals, including approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Central Transmission Utility of India Limited.

"Over a long arc of time, the Aditya Birla Group has built businesses at a global scale that have contributed to India's long-term growth, be it in building materials, metals, financial services, or retail. We view India's energy transition through the same lens. At its core, this is about strengthening our nation's energy future, enhancing industrial competitiveness, and creating the foundations for sustained economic growth," Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said.

He added that the acquisition brings together two highly complementary platforms and marks an important milestone in ABRen's evolution. "Together, we will have a diversified portfolio and a deep development pipeline that puts us on course to scale to 20 GW-plus in the coming years. More importantly, it positions us to participate meaningfully in one of the largest energy transformations underway anywhere in the world," he said.

The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of calendar year 2026, subject to the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary conditions under the transaction documents.