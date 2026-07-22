AI-powered robot DSC ARJUN joins ECoR network to boost rail safety

In a major step towards modernising railway security, East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Wednesday launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robotic surveillance platform designed to strengthen passenger safety, improve station security and support Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel through intelligent monitoring and real-time analytics.

The Dedicated Security Chassis Advanced Railway Junction Under Network-Enabled Surveillance (DSC ARJUN), an advanced robotic security platform, was unveiled in the presence of ECoR general manager Parmeshwar Funkwal and senior officials, marking another milestone in the zone's efforts to build a smart, technology-driven railway security ecosystem.

The AI-enabled robotic platform has been developed using cutting-edge technologies such as AI, computer vision, machine learning and the Internet of Things (IoT). It has been designed as a force multiplier for the RPF, enabling personnel to deliver more proactive, efficient and responsive security services across railway stations.

The journey of robotic policing in Indian Railways began in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, when Central Railway developed Captain ARJUN to assist in protecting frontline railway staff. Building on that initiative, ECoR introduced the humanoid robot ASC ARJUN at Visakhapatnam railway station in January this year.

The newly launched DSC ARJUN significantly expands these capabilities by integrating AI-driven surveillance, intelligent analytics and automated incident detection into a comprehensive security platform.

"Designed for round-the-clock surveillance, the robotic platform is equipped with a wide range of advanced features, including AI-based facial recognition, real-time crowd analytics, passenger headcount, unattended baggage detection and suspicious activity identification," said a railway official.

Besides, the robot has facilities for public-address announcements, live video streaming and instant alert generation. These capabilities are expected to substantially improve situational awareness, facilitate faster decision-making and strengthen preventive as well as evidence-based policing within railway premises, he said.

DSC ARJUN can be deployed across platforms, station concourses, booking offices, waiting halls, circulating areas, parking zones, parcel offices and other vulnerable locations that require enhanced surveillance.

The robotic platform will assist the RPF in preventing crime, managing heavy crowds during peak travel periods, protecting railway assets and responding swiftly to emergencies, including fire incidents, medical emergencies and security threats.

"Technological innovation is rapidly transforming railway policing and passenger security. DSC ARJUN represents an important step towards integrating AI with conventional railway policing to create a smarter, more responsive and technology-driven security framework," ECoR said in a statement.

This safer, smarter and more passenger-centric security system, which combines AI-enabled surveillance with the expertise and vigilance of the RPF, is capable of safeguarding millions of travellers and protecting critical railway infrastructure, it added.