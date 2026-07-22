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AI models breached Hugging Face's system during capability test: OpenAI

OpenAI said in a blog post Tuesday that the models broke into Hugging Face's infrastructure during an evaluation of their cyber capabilities

OpenAI

OpenAI and rival Anthropic PBC have faced heightened scrutiny in recent months over the growing cybersecurity capabilities of their models | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 7:31 AM IST

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By Rachel Metz
 
OpenAI said some of its artificial intelligence models inadvertently compromised the internal systems of the startup Hugging Face Inc. in what the AI developer described as an “unprecedented cyber incident.” 
 
OpenAI said in a blog post Tuesday that the models broke into Hugging Face’s infrastructure during an evaluation of their cyber capabilities. The models, which included GPT-5.6 Sol and another even more capable model that hasn’t been released, were operating with lower guardrails so that they could be tested, the startup said. 
 
While they were operating in a so-called sandbox testing environment, the models exploited a vulnerability in the software of an unidentified third-party vendor to gain access to the internet and ultimately breached Hugging Face’s system. Hugging Face had first reported what it described as an “intrusion” into its system on July 16.
 
 
“We consider this to be an unprecedented cyber incident, involving state-of-the-art cyber capabilities, and are responding accordingly,” OpenAI said in the blog post on Tuesday. “We are sharing preliminary findings at this stage to help defenders understand what happened and to help calibrate on what models are now capable of.”

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In its own blog post last week, Hugging Face said the breach was “different from anything we had handled before in one important way: it was driven, end to end, by an autonomous AI agent system — and we detected and dissected it largely with AI of our own.” 
 
OpenAI explained on Tuesday that it had prompted the models to pursue “advanced exploitation” and develop “complex attack paths” in an effort to evaluate their cyber capabilities. Instead of developing solutions on their own, the company said the models targeted Hugging Face’s database to gain access to secret information that they could use for the evaluation.
 
Anthropic, OpenAI’s chief rival, posted similar observations about its Mythos AI model earlier this year when the company decided to initially limit the system’s release. In one instance, a researcher urged an early version of Mythos to try to escape a secured, isolated “sandbox” computer and then find a way to send a message to that person.
 
Mythos succeeded — but then continued to take “additional, more concerning actions,” developing a multistep exploit to gain broad internet access.
 
OpenAI and rival Anthropic PBC have faced heightened scrutiny in recent months over the growing cybersecurity capabilities of their models, which can spot and potentially exploit security vulnerabilities in software. 

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 7:31 AM IST

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