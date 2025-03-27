Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 05:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / AIPC alleges ICICI Bank terminated 782 employees without due process

AIPC alleges ICICI Bank terminated 782 employees without due process

According to sources, the bank terminated some employees for failing to report to work despite repeated communication

ICICI Bank

Previously, in June last year, the top management of ICICI Bank was asked to meet the labour ministry officials for a discussion on alleged unfair termination of employees. | (Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A key department of India’s principal opposition party, the Indian National Congress (INC), has raised concerns over the country’s second-largest private-sector lender ICICI Bank for allegedly terminating 782 employees in recent months without following due process.
 
In a letter to the bank’s chairman, Praveen Chakravarty, chairman of the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC), stated that ICICI Bank’s terminations reflect unethical and corrosive workplace policies.
 
According to the letter, in December 2024, AIPC received a letter signed by 82 ex-employees of the private-sector lender alleging unfair termination from employment by the bank without due process.
 
Following this, an inquiry into the matter by AIPC revealed that as many as 782 employees were terminated by the bank in a span of six months, the letter said. The letter further mentioned that in March, two of the ex-employees of the bank committed suicide.
   
According to sources, the bank terminated some employees for failing to report to work despite repeated communication. The terminations were not related to performance issues, as the bank does not follow a target-driven approach. However, it remains unclear whether all 782 employees were dismissed for this reason.

An email sent by Business Standard to ICICI Bank to ascertain the reasons for these terminations did not elicit a response, despite repeated reminders.
 
In his letter, Chakravarty urged the bank to investigate allegations of unfair termination and harassment. He also called for corrective action and appropriate remedies to ensure justice for the affected employees.
 
Previously, in June last year, the top management of ICICI Bank was asked to meet the labour ministry officials for a discussion on alleged unfair termination of employees. The ministry had called the managing director and chief executive officer Sandeep Bakshi, and individuals including Abhinay Rai, Sneha Ghodekar and Dharmendra Gupta — who have previously taken to social media claiming wrongful termination — and Nainish Ashok Kumar Rathi.
 
According to a report, in FY24, ICICI Bank’s attrition rate among employees stood at 24.5 per cent, which was one of the lowest among peer private-sector lenders.
 
“Our human capital strategy is designed with our focus on maximising risk-calibrated core operating profit based on the opportunities available across micro markets and ecosystems. To capture the 360° banking needs of customers, every employee is encouraged to identify opportunities and drive business for the bank,” the bank said in its annual report for FY24.

Topics : Indian National Congress ICICI Bank private sector banks

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

