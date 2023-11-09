Sensex (0.04%)
65001.32 + 25.71
Nifty (0.01%)
19445.85 + 2.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.35%)
6208.40 + 21.70
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40561.95 + 115.10
Nifty Bank (0.16%)
43730.65 + 72.00
Heatmap

Amazon's products may soon be delivered in recyclable paper packing

Amazon has designed a new machine that makes recyclable, made-to-fit paper packages for products

Amazon

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a bid to reduce the use of plastics in its deliveries, Amazon may soon introduce packaging through recyclable paper, Mint reported on Thursday. The company is already in talks with companies in India to manufacture recyclable paper packaging.

Pat Lindner, vice president of mechatronics and sustainable packaging at Amazon was quoted in the report as saying that India is an essential market for the e-commerce company and they are evaluating the innovation here. No timelines were, however, provided.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Amazon has been trying to reduce plastic in packaging globally. Its fulfilment centre in Euclid, Ohio, was the first to reduce plastic delivery. In a blog in October, the company wrote, "By rebuilding existing machines to use paper instead of plastic, creating durable and flexible paper packaging, improving made-to-fit technology, and transitioning from plastic air pillows to paper filler, the team enabled the Euclid fulfilment centre to transition fully to paper packaging."

The company has already eliminated the use of single-use, thin-film plastic for packaging in India. Moreover, the company also allows orders in India to be shipped in their original packaging, reducing the need for extra plastic. 

Moreover, the company has designed a new machine that makes recyclable, made-to-fit paper packages for products. It makes sure that the packaging is protective, light and fits the product's dimensions.

Apart from India, Amazon is also looking to have similar machines in Japan and Australia. Last year, the company cut the use of single-use plastic by 11.6 per cent globally by expanding the paper-based packaging, the report mentioned. 

Also Read

'Solution to plastic pollution' on UN's agenda as planet chokes on plastic

Small plastic water bottles are adding to plastic problem: Nithin Kamath

Paper stocks rally; Pakka, TNPL, Star, West Coast, JK Paper zoom up to 20%

Paper stocks on a roll; Andhra, West Coast, TNPL, JK Paper rally up to 15%

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

Meta announces new policy for advertisers to curb AI-curated misinformation

Centre taking steps to promote AYUSH system of medicine: MoS Mahendrabhai

May write off remaining unsold Yeezy shoes after breakup with Ye: Adidas

Piyush Goyal to meet Tesla's Musk amid market entry talks: Report

Startups reflect force shaping economy in the networked age: LG Sinha

Topics : Amazon Amazon India ecommerce ecommerce firms Packaging BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInstagram FeatureChampions Trophy 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEENG vs NED LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructionsOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsWhy is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon