Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / SIAC rules for Amazon in Future case, awards ₹23.7 crore damages

SIAC rules for Amazon in Future case, awards ₹23.7 crore damages

Amazon wins arbitration against Future Group at SIAC, but tribunal awards a fraction of claimed damages citing FRL's declining value and Covid-related business loss

Amazon

Amazon had argued before the Supreme Court of India in 2022 that its ₹1,400-crore investment in the Future Group did not allow the latter to sell its assets to certain companies, including Reliance. (Photo: Reuters)

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) has ruled in favour of Amazon in its long-standing dispute with the Kishore Biyani-led Future Group.
 
The tribunal, however, awarded only ₹23.7 crore out of the ₹1,436 crore in damages sought by Amazon, citing Future Retail Limited’s (FRL) deteriorating value.
 
The three-member bench of the tribunal held that Future Group had breached its contract with Amazon by entering into a transaction with Reliance, which violated the terms of the agreement. It also directed 11 promoters and parties of Future Group, including Kishore Biyani, to pay the amount along with interest from March 9, 2022, till date. Amazon was also awarded arbitration and litigation costs.
   
Amazon had argued before the Supreme Court of India in 2022 that its ₹1,400-crore investment in the Future Group did not allow the latter to sell its assets to certain companies, including Reliance.
 
The dispute pertains to a decision by the Future Group to sell its Big Bazaar retail business to Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

Also Read

PremiumAmazon

Amazon adds five fulfillment centres in India ahead of Prime Day

Bezos wedding

Venice hosts Jeff Bezos' grand wedding with stars, yachts and protests

Amazon

Amazon's anti-counterfeit team secures $180 mn in global penalties

Amazon

At Amazon's biggest data centre, everything is supersized for AI

PremiumAmazon

Amazon's entry into healthcare a headwind but diagnostic stocks attractive

 
SIAC ruled that Amazon was entitled to damages due to the promoters’ breaches of the Future Coupons Private Limited (FCPL) shareholders’ agreement, but it rejected the ₹1,436 crore in damages sought by the company. 
 
The tribunal reasoned that although all contractual obligations had been fulfilled by Amazon, it would not have recovered its entire investment due to FRL’s deteriorating business value.
 
It said awarding Amazon full damages would unfairly shield it from the commercial losses it was bound to incur due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the decline in FRL’s value.
 
Amazon was awarded ₹77.3 crore and 68,550 Singapore dollars as litigation costs.
 
In August 2020, Future Group, facing financial distress and debts of around ₹22,000 crore, decided to sell its wholesale, logistics, and warehousing businesses to Reliance Industries for ₹24,713 crore. Amazon objected to this, citing violation of their contractual obligations.
 
Amazon initiated arbitration proceedings against Future Group in October 2020, obtaining an emergency arbitration award that paused the Future–Reliance deal.
 
Amazon and Future Group both took the matter to the Delhi High Court, the Supreme Court of India, and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal to resolve the issue.
 
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had also imposed a fine of ₹200 crore on Amazon for non-disclosure of information on combinations under the Competition Act, 2002.
 
Amazon then moved the Supreme Court against the CCI ruling, which had suspended approval for the e-commerce giant’s 2019 investment deal in Future Group, on January 10, 2023.

More From This Section

SDGs

India's SDG progress strong in health, education, inequality: Mospi report

telecom

50% eligible cos got telecom manufacturing PLI incentives till March 31

bike taxi

Karnataka bike taxi ban: Riders hold hunger protest, write letter to CM

PremiumDigi Yatra

Digi Yatra eyes 80% daily users by 2028, plans hotel integration pilot

pharma, drugs, medicine

Indian pharma eyes US gains as $63.7 bn patent cliff nears: Analysts

Topics : Amazon Reliance Retail Big Bazaar Kishore Biyani Future Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon