SIAC rules for Amazon in Future case, awards ₹23.7 crore damages

The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) has ruled in favour of Amazon in its long-standing dispute with the Kishore Biyani-led Future Group.
The tribunal, however, awarded only ₹23.7 crore out of the ₹1,436 crore in damages sought by Amazon, citing Future Retail Limited’s (FRL) deteriorating value.
The three-member bench of the tribunal held that Future Group had breached its contract with Amazon by entering into a transaction with Reliance, which violated the terms of the agreement. It also directed 11 promoters and parties of Future Group, including Kishore Biyani, to pay the amount along with interest from March 9, 2022, till date. Amazon was also awarded arbitration and litigation costs.
Amazon had argued before the Supreme Court of India in 2022 that its ₹1,400-crore investment in the Future Group did not allow the latter to sell its assets to certain companies, including Reliance.
The dispute pertains to a decision by the Future Group to sell its Big Bazaar retail business to Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.
SIAC ruled that Amazon was entitled to damages due to the promoters’ breaches of the Future Coupons Private Limited (FCPL) shareholders’ agreement, but it rejected the ₹1,436 crore in damages sought by the company.
The tribunal reasoned that although all contractual obligations had been fulfilled by Amazon, it would not have recovered its entire investment due to FRL’s deteriorating business value.
It said awarding Amazon full damages would unfairly shield it from the commercial losses it was bound to incur due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the decline in FRL’s value.
Amazon was awarded ₹77.3 crore and 68,550 Singapore dollars as litigation costs.
In August 2020, Future Group, facing financial distress and debts of around ₹22,000 crore, decided to sell its wholesale, logistics, and warehousing businesses to Reliance Industries for ₹24,713 crore. Amazon objected to this, citing violation of their contractual obligations.
Amazon initiated arbitration proceedings against Future Group in October 2020, obtaining an emergency arbitration award that paused the Future–Reliance deal.
Amazon and Future Group both took the matter to the Delhi High Court, the Supreme Court of India, and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal to resolve the issue.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had also imposed a fine of ₹200 crore on Amazon for non-disclosure of information on combinations under the Competition Act, 2002.
Amazon then moved the Supreme Court against the CCI ruling, which had suspended approval for the e-commerce giant’s 2019 investment deal in Future Group, on January 10, 2023.