Monday, February 02, 2026 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Monazite reserves pegged at 13.15 mn tonnes across 8 states: Reddy

Monazite reserves pegged at 13.15 mn tonnes across 8 states: Reddy

Monazite is a reddish-brown, phosphate mineral rich in rare-earth elements (REEs) and thorium, primarily sourced from heavy mineral beach sands and igneous rocks

G Kishan Reddy, G Kishan

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), a unit of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), has estimated significant rare earth minerals resources in beach sands and hard rocks, with 13.15 million tonnes of monazite identified in deposits from eight states.

Monazite is a reddish-brown, phosphate mineral rich in rare-earth elements (REEs) and thorium, primarily sourced from heavy mineral beach sands and igneous rocks.

"As on January 28, 2026, rare earth minerals resources estimated by AMD include 136 deposits of beach sand minerals containing 13.15 million tonnes of monazite (a mineral of thorium and rare earths) occurring in the coastal beach, teri/red sands and inland alluvium in parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jharkhand and West Bengal," Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said in the Rajya Sabha.

 

The deposits, containing about 7.23 million tonnes in-situ rare earth oxide (equivalent) resources, are located in coastal beach, teri/red sands and inland alluvium in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

Additionally, AMD has identified three deposits of rare-earth minerals in hard rocks in Rajasthan and Gujarat, holding 1.29 million tonnes in-situ REO (eq) resources, Reddy said.

Also Read

air india plane crash

All probable causes of Air India crash under probe, govt tells Rajya Sabha

Modi, Narendra Modi

'Highway of immense opportunities': PM Modi lauds 'futuristic' Budget

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Budget 2026

Budget 2026: Govt allocates ₹600 crore for three dedicated chemical parks

Praful Patel, Praful, Sunetra Pawar, Sunetra

Sunetra Pawar to take charge as Maharashtra Dy CM: Early life, career

Apple iPhone

iPhone 16 tops the charts in major reset of India smartphone marketpremium

Monazite is a prescribed substance due to its association with radioactive elements uranium and thorium, placing mining, processing, and refining under strict government control.

India is one of three to four countries globally having capacity and capability in terms of plant, technology and skilled workforce in the rare-earth sector.

While India has adequate rare-earth resources and capabilities for extraction and refining, commercial mining and processing of these minerals have been limited due to lack of adequate technology, absence of mid-stream and downstream industries in the REE value chain, the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

UPI, Digital payments

UPI transactions marginally up to 21.7 billion, value at ₹28.3 trillion

Union Minister of State, L Murugan

Govt ready to support radio sector expansion: Union Minister L Murugan

solar, solar power, china

Gujarat leads India in renewable energy, contributes 16.5% of total

Road, infrastructure

Centrally funded infrastructure projects see 18.3% cost jump in Decemberpremium

aa

Nifty100 PBT could have been 8.5% higher without labour Code effectpremium

Topics : Rajya Sabha Industry News BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 Key Announcements and SchemesInstagram Close Friend FeatureSensex TodayPersonal Finance