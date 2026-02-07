Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 05:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Andhra launches Amaravati Quantum Valley to power global-scale innovation

Andhra launches Amaravati Quantum Valley to power global-scale innovation

Its focus areas include quantum medicine, quantum biology, and integrating life sciences through a multidisciplinary, computation-led, and data-driven approach

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 5:21 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Amaravati Quantum Valley here to position the state as a global hub for quantum research, cutting-edge innovation, talent development and deep industry collaboration.

Accompanied by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, the CM laid the foundation stone for the Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) at Uddandarayunipalem village, according to visuals shared by the state government.

The ceremony also featured a series of launches and the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs), showing strong collaboration among industry, academia, and the government.

 

"Amaravati Quantum Valley should emerge as a hub for research and innovation. Andhra has positioned itself as a promoter of frontier technologies and is committed to creating conditions that attract global-scale investment and innovation," Naidu earlier said.

Its focus areas include quantum medicine, quantum biology, and integrating life sciences through a multidisciplinary, computation-led, and data-driven approach.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 5:20 PM IST

