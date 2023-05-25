Dream Sports CEO Harsh Jain elected as new chairman of IAMAI till 2025

Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip, and Satyan Ganjwani, vice-chairman, Times Internet, have been elected the vice-chairman and the treasurer of the association. They will replace Shivnath Thukral and Harshil Mathur, respectively.

Harsh Jain, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Dream Sports has been elected as the chairman of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). He will serve the post for the next two years. Jain replaces Sanjay Gupta, vice-president, and country manager at Google India.