Marico Ltd, on Friday, reported a 20.3 per cent rise in net consolidated profit in the quarter ended March 31 (Q4FY23) to Rs 302 crore from Rs 251 crore in the same quarter in FY22. It reported a 3.6 per cent rise in its revenue from operations to Rs 2,240 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,161 crore last year.
For FY23, the company's net profit was up 6.2 per cent to Rs 1,302 crore from Rs 1,225 crore in FY22.
Earlier in the day, the company announced the re-appointment of Saugata Gupta as the managing director and chief executive officer for a term of two years till March 31, 2026.
Also, it appointed Rajan Bharti Mittal as an additional director in the capacity of independent director for a term of five years till June 30, 2028.
On Friday, the company's shares closed 0.8 per cent in the red at Rs 493.25 on BSE.