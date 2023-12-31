Auto sales surge 11% in 2023, marginally short of pre-Covid numbers

In a sign of annual vehicle sales picking up to the pre-Covid level, data available at the Vahan portal showed that registrations were up by more than 11 per cent in the calendar year 2023 to around 23.9 million compared to the previous year. The 2023 numbers were still marginally down by 1 per cent, compared to 24.17 million in the pre-Covid year 2019.

The 2023 numbers are based on Vahan Data updated till 3.00 pm as on December 31. During the calendar year 2022, it was seen at 21.5 million units and 18.9 million in 2021. On the other hand, though the year was good for the passenger vehicle segment, it is facing the heat as it is going to start a new year with an inventory of 650,000 at the dealer level.

“Overall, the year has been very good for the auto industry, especially for passenger vehicles. We were seeing the best record every month. We are entering 2024 on such a high note for the industry. The fourth quarter of the financial year is always expected to be good,” said Manish Raj Singhania, president, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada). He is expecting single-digit growth in the passenger vehicle segment in the next financial year as well.

In terms of registrations, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Gujarat are among the top five states. Among fuel types, electric vehicles saw the highest rate of growth by 49 per cent in CY 2023 to 1.53 million, versus 1.025 million in 2022. Compressed natural gas also saw a 40 per cent rise during the year from 297,506 units in 2022 to 416,975 units in 2023. During the period under review, petrol too was seen up by 5 per cent, while diesel by 8 per cent.

“The only cause of concern is the stock in passenger vehicles. The bad part about the auto retail business is that things are happening well, but wholesales are happening even better. They need to cut on this,” said Singhania. “We have around 750,000 stock, which is a huge number extending to over two months. We are going to enter the year with an opening stock of 650,000-700,000 for the year. All these vehicles may attract huge discounts,” he added.

According to Vahan numbers, it was the month of November that saw the highest sales during CY 2022, of 2.87 million owing to the wedding and festive season. Based on FADA numbers, the monthly domestic automobile retail sales in November this year touched a new high of 2.85 million vehicles, surpassing the previous record of 2.57 million reached in March 2020, when the industry was transitioning from BS-IV to BS-VI emission norms.

“The Indian passenger vehicle market witnessed high single-digit volume growth, aided by SUV launches and competitive financing rates. Sustaining this momentum would be challenging in 2024, especially with the downturn in small car sales and impending retail price hikes affecting demand dynamics. Commercial vehicle sales are anticipated to continue their upward journey, led by superior HCV launches and demand for electric buses,” said a report by StoxBox. It added that two-wheeler sales are anticipated to see further traction, supported by new launches, rural income revival, and increased exports. Looking ahead, expectations include softening raw material costs, effective pass-on of higher input costs, and a focus on profitability and premiumisation by OEMs. “The outlook for the automobile sector in 2024 suggests low to mid-single-digit volume growth across most segments, with challenges in the small car segment,” it added.