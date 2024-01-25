Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Aviation safety regulator DGCA terminates contract of its CFOI: Report

Aviation safety regulator DGCA on Wednesday terminated the contract of its Chief Flight Operations Inspector (CFOI), according to sources.

flight, airline, airfares, plane

The official, who was earlier serving as a wide-body pilot with Air India, joined the regulator as CFOI on an ad hoc basis in March 2021 | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aviation safety regulator DGCA on Wednesday terminated the contract of its Chief Flight Operations Inspector (CFOI), according to sources.
There was no immediate comment from the DGCA on the decision.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The official, who was earlier serving as a wide-body pilot with Air India, joined the regulator as CFOI on an ad hoc basis in March 2021.
An order issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said the services of the official have been terminated with immediate effect on administrative grounds and in the public interest, sources in the know said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector

DGCA sends show cause notice to Air India for flouting civil aviation norms

DGCA fills 27% of newly created positions amid expansion of airlines: MoCA

DGCA committee may conclude graft probe against senior official in a week

DGCA rejects telcos' proposal to provide 5G services on airport premises

Cabinet apprised of pact between India, Oman for co-operation in IT

Need to boost maize yields for meeting ethanol demand: NITI Aayog member

'Robust branding strategy crucial to make India as top jewellery supplier'

Half of health, pharma cos to integrate GenAI solutions under 1 yr: Report

More funds for steel sector under hydrogen mission if required: R K Singh

Topics : DGCA Aviation industry Aviation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesAir India penaltyNational Girl Child Day 2024UPPSC PCS Exam 2023 ResultBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon