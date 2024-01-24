Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

'Robust branding strategy crucial to make India as top jewellery supplier'

"India stands as one of the largest buyers of gold globally, showcasing considerable buying power that can potentially influence the streamlining of gold prices and availability

People purchasing Gold Jewellery at UTZ Jewellery Shop. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

India became the fourth largest exporter of gold jewellery | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Wednesday pitched for formulating a robust branding strategy positioning India as a top supplier and value-added provider of gold jewellery.
"India stands as one of the largest buyers of gold globally, showcasing considerable buying power that can potentially influence the streamlining of gold prices and availability.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Recognising the fragmented nature of gold demand in India, spanning from small to large jewellers and varying from kilograms to tonnes, there's a pressing need for streamlining exports," DGFT Director General Santosh Kumar Sarangi said.
He was speaking at the 4th edition of the 2-day 'India Gold & Jewellery Summit' that concluded on Wednesday.
"Collaboration between the Department of Commerce, GJEPC, and leading brands is essential to formulate a robust branding strategy positioning India as a top supplier and value-added provider of gold jewellery," he said.
According to him, the potential of e-commerce in cross border transactions is vast, with estimates predicting a rise to USD 2 trillion by 2030.
"GJEPC is urged to organise outreach programmes in interior regions to facilitate understanding and adoption of e-commerce platforms," Sarangi added.
The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Chairman Vipul Shah said this year's summit is significant due to key policy initiatives taken by the government such as signing of India-UAE CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement), India-Australia ECTA (Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement) and implementation of Hallmarking and Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID).
"Going forward, we aim to reach a cumulative gem and jewellery export value of USD 75 billion by 2030. Specifically, we have set a target for gold jewellery alone to achieve USD 25 billion by 2030," he added.
As per GJEPC data, in 2022, the global exports of gold jewellery reached USD 113.19 billion, with India accounting for USD 9.22 billion or 8.10 per cent.
India became the fourth largest exporter of gold jewellery.

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold prices dip Rs 220, silver falls Rs 100, trading at Rs 75,700 per kg

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,490, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 79,200

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,710, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 79,500

Half of health, pharma cos to integrate GenAI solutions under 1 yr: Report

More funds for steel sector under hydrogen mission if required: R K Singh

Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 cr incentive for coal gasification projects

IESA launches new report on semiconductor and ESDM policies in India

48% of healthcare, pharma firms to use Gen AI solutions in 1 year: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Branding jewellery Gold jewellery Exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesAir India penaltyNational Girl Child Day 2024UPPSC PCS Exam 2023 ResultBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon