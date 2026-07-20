Beyond petrol blending: How ethanol is being used across the world

For most Indians, ethanol has become synonymous with petrol. Over the past few years, the government's Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme has transformed the biofuel from a fuel additive into an important aspect of India's energy strategy. India has already achieved 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol (E20), while automakers have begun introducing flex-fuel vehicles compatible with higher ethanol blends.

Globally, however, ethanol's role extends well beyond the fuel pump. It is increasingly being used in aviation, industries, hospitality and even clean cooking, showing its potential as a broader energy source.

More than just E20: Ethanol and road transport

Road transport continues to account for the bulk of global ethanol fuel consumption.

India reached its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol ahead of schedule, with the programme aimed at reducing crude oil imports, lowering emissions and supporting domestic agriculture.

Brazil remains the global leader in ethanol use. Petrol sold in the country contains 27 per cent anhydrous ethanol (E27), while its widespread fleet of flex-fuel vehicles can also run on hydrous ethanol (E100), allowing motorists to switch between petrol and ethanol depending on the prices.

In the United States, E10 is the most common blend, while E15 has seen more availability in recent years. E85, which contains between 51 per cent and 83 per cent ethanol depending on the season, is sold for flex-fuel vehicles.

Several countries, including Canada, Thailand and Paraguay, have also adopted ethanol blending mandates as part of efforts to reduce fossil fuel consumption and support domestic biofuel industries.

Aviation: From ethanol to Sustainable Aviation Fuel

One of the fastest-growing opportunities lies in aviation. Unlike cars, aircraft cannot run on ethanol or ethanol-blended fuel directly. Instead, ethanol produced from biomass such as sugarcane and maize is converted into Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) through the Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) pathway. This process consists of a series of chemical reactions that produce SAF with properties similar to conventional aviation turbine fuel (ATF). The resulting fuel can be used in existing aircraft.

India has also begun laying the groundwork for SAF as part of its broader aviation decarbonisation strategy. In April 2026, the government amended the Aviation Turbine Fuel (Regulation of Marketing) Order, 2001 to bring SAF-blended aviation turbine fuel under the ambit of the ATF Control Order, creating a regulatory framework for its adoption.

Globally, several companies have commercialised or are scaling up ATJ technology. LanzaJet, a US-based clean fuels company, has developed one of the world's first commercial ATJ production technologies, with its Freedom Pines Fuels plant in Georgia producing SAF from renewable ethanol. Another US firm, Gevo, is also developing ATJ-based production facilities using renewable ethanol as a feedstock. Other technology developers, including Axens and Swedish Biofuels, are also advancing ethanol-to-jet processes.

Industry and commercial use

Ethanol is also being used as a cleaner-burning fuel in industrial boilers and furnaces, replacing or supplementing fossil fuels such as furnace oil and diesel. Industries including food processing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and distilleries use ethanol for process heat, helping reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency. Brazil is among the leading examples, where sugarcane-based ethanol and other biofuels contribute to industrial energy needs.

Beyond factories, ethanol-based fuels are already used in parts of the hospitality sector, particularly for buffet chafing dishes, catering services and tabletop food warmers. These systems typically use denatured ethanol or ethanol-based gel fuels, which burn with little smoke, soot or odour, making them suitable for indoor use under controlled conditions. Ethanol is also widely used in portable camping and outdoor stoves.

Household cooking

Ethanol has also emerged as an alternative household cooking fuel in several countries, particularly in Africa, where it has been promoted as a cleaner substitute for charcoal and kerosene. Unlike LPG, denatured ethanol is used in specially designed cookstoves.

Kenya is among the most prominent examples. KOKO Networks built a distribution network supplying ethanol cooking fuel through neighbourhood fuel dispensers, making cleaner cooking fuel accessible to urban households. Ethiopia has promoted ethanol cookstoves through initiatives such as Project Gaia, while in Nigeria, similar programmes are in the pilot stage, although adoption remains at an early stage.

What comes next for India?

India may soon add another application to ethanol's growing list of uses. According to a report by The Economic Times, the Union government is examining the possibility of introducing ethanol as a cooking fuel, potentially positioning it as an alternative to LPG. The report also said several manufacturers have begun developing ethanol-compatible cookstoves and gas tops in anticipation of a potential policy push.