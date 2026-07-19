Banks post modest treasury gains in Q1 despite softer bond yields

Further, banks cut their excess SLR (statutory liquidity ratio) holdings to support credit growth during the quarter, which limited their ability to capture gains from the softer yields.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond hovered around 7 per cent for much of the quarter before softening in June, after the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced measures to attract foreign flows into the domestic debt market.

"While the softer yield environment typically supports treasury gains through mark-to-market appreciation on banks' bond holdings, most lenders were unable to fully capitalise on this move. Banks continued to sell government securities heavily during the quarter to fund robust credit growth, a strategy that meant a large part of their investment book was liquidated before yields eased meaningfully, limiting the gains that could otherwise have accrued from holding these securities through the rally," said the treasury head at a state-owned bank.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell by around 32 basis points during the April-June quarter, while yields on the 15-year and 30-year government bonds declined by 50 bps and 46 bps, respectively.

According to the latest RBI data, scheduled commercial banks' loan growth clocked a two-year high of 19.6 per cent at the end of June. Deposit growth also picked up to 13.3 per cent, though it trailed credit growth by a wide margin.

Most large banks reported a decline in treasury income on a year-on-year basis for the April-June quarter.

ICICI Bank — the second-largest private sector lender — reported treasury income of ₹151 crore during April-June of FY27, down 87.8 per cent from Q1FY26.

Another private sector lender, Axis Bank, saw a 62 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in treasury income to ₹537 crore, which also dragged down other income by nearly 7 per cent YoY to ₹6,735 crore.

In the post-earnings media call, Puneet Sharma, chief financial officer (CFO), Axis Bank, said: "The trading profit was ₹1,420 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY26), and it's ₹537 crore in the current quarter (Q1FY27). Trading profit should be looked at on a full-year basis. We did close to about 80 per cent of our full-year trading profit in the first quarter of last year."

Among large public sector banks, Punjab National Bank's treasury income fell to ₹1,081 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹1,816 crore in the same period last year. Similarly, Union Bank of India saw a 54.41 per cent YoY decline in treasury income to ₹645 crore in the quarter.

However, sequentially, treasury income grew for banks, helping them offset mark-to-market losses incurred earlier, as yields softened during the quarter. Federal Bank, which posted a 92 per cent YoY decline in treasury income from ₹265 crore, nonetheless posted 84 per cent sequential growth to ₹22 crore in Q1FY27, compared with the fourth quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26).