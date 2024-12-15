Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Bhilai Steel Plant to set up 200-Kw solar power plant at Maitri Bagh zoo

Bhilai Steel Plant to set up 200-Kw solar power plant at Maitri Bagh zoo

Elevated solar power is a solar panel installation method that involves mounting solar panels on a structure above the ground or roof

BHLAI STEEL PLANT

Image: SAIL's Website

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP), the Chhattisgarh-based entity of Steel Authority of India (SAIL), will set up a 200-Kw elevated solar power plant in Maitri Bagh — a zoo managed by the company in the township.
 
To be jointly built by BSP and state-run Chhattisgarh Renewable Energy Development Agency (Creda), this will be the state's first elevated solar power plant.
 
Elevated solar power is a solar panel installation method that involves mounting solar panels on a structure above the ground or roof.
 
The project will enable supply to the grid-connected solar power plant of SAIL-Bhilai Steel Plant, for which installation and commissioning work has already started.
   
The space beneath the panels can be used for outdoor seating or storage. “The purpose of setting up this solar power plant as an elevated model is that the land beneath can be used to produce fodder for animals,” a BSP spokesperson added.
 
The electricity generated from the project will be used in Maitri Baag and the adjoining Jawahar Udyan.

More From This Section

Indian Rare Earths, IREL

IREL, Kazakh firm to form JV to harness India's titanium potential

ITA Airways, ITA Airlines

Airlines are price takers, don't have influence on prices they pay: IATA

Kerela, Kerela Tourism

Indian tourism sector to double to $523 years in 10 years: WTTC chief

medicine, Drugs

Aurobindo Pharma, Glenmark, and Zydus recall products in US over mfg issues

Coal

Coal imports rise 4% to 162 million tonnes in April-October period

 
The solar plant is one of the tallest structures used for setting up solar power plants. Its front height is 3.5 metres which gradually increases as it moves backwards to a height of 5.5 metres from the ground.
 
To achieve the height and maintain stability of the whole structure, it is designed in such a way that it weighs around 30 tonnes. This is one of the heaviest solar structures used for setting up a 200 Kw solar power plant. 
 
The solar power plant is being installed using the latest monocrystalline bifacial solar modules. They have high efficiency as well as increase solar production and use less area compared to other modules.
 
The plant will generate 24,000 units of electricity per month and a minimum 288,000 units of electricity per year.
 
The spokesperson said that after installation of the solar power plant, Maitri Bagh will save Rs 200,000 per month.
 
Under the agreement, Creda will look after the maintenance for five years after construction of the plant. The project will promote green energy production.

Also Read

Bhilai Steel Plant

Bhilai steel plant township faces water crisis as reservoir levels drop

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

LIVE: Portfolio allocation to Maharashtra ministers in next 2 days, says CM Fadnavis

Narayana Murthy, Narayana, Murthy

Narayana Murthy bats for tech but cautions against 'unsupervised learning'

Ajit Pawar

Left out in Cabinet expansion will get a chance later, says Ajit Pawar

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Punjab DGP, MHA director meet fasting farmer leader Dallewal in Khanauri

Topics : Bhilai Steel Plant solar power Power plant Steel Authority of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayIndia vs Pakistan LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon