Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold ETFs inflow up amid rising prices ahead of Dhanteras: ICRA Analytics

Gold ETFs inflow up amid rising prices ahead of Dhanteras: ICRA Analytics

Inflows into these funds have increased by nearly 88 per cent since the beginning of 2024, totalling Rs 1,232.99 crore in September

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Concerns about physical gold storage, purity and theft have also contributed to the growing interest in such funds. | Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Inflows in Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) witnessed a surge in the current calendar year, amid gains in yellow metal prices ahead of Dhanteras.

Inflows into these funds have increased by nearly 88 per cent since the beginning of 2024, totalling Rs 1,232.99 crore in September, ICRA Analytics said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Gold prices advanced Rs 450 to hit another record of Rs 79,350 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday on the back of continued buying by jewellers and stockists, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Investors are drawn to gold ETFs due to their liquidity, transparency and global price alignment, which remains firm due to geopolitical headwinds.

 

Concerns about physical gold storage, purity and theft have also contributed to the growing interest in such funds, ICRA said.

According to ICRA Analytics Senior Vice President and Head Market Data, Ashwini Kumar, the US Federal Reserve's potential interest rate cut in the coming months is further boosting the appeal of gold ETFs.

More From This Section

Gold

Gold up Rs 10 at Rs 77,900; silver rises Rs 100, trading at 97,100/kg

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold dips Rs 10, trading at Rs 77,390; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 96,800

Gold

Gold dips Rs 10, trading at Rs 77,610; silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 96,900

crude oil

Crude oil falls 2% as Opec cuts oil demand growth view, China concerns

Gold, Gold Coin

Gold dips Rs 10 at Rs 77,660; silver falls Rs 100, trading at 96,900/kg

Gold ETFs have outperformed physical gold in terms of returns over the past year, three years, and five years, he said.

However, high gold prices may impact investor sentiment and spending power, potentially dampening demand for physical gold, the ICRA statement stated.

Investors with a short to medium-term investment horizon may consider gold ETFs and adopt a "buy-on-dips" strategy to capitalise on price corrections, Kumar said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

gold price, gold share

Yellow metal strategy: UBS raises Gold target to $2,750 by end of 2024

Gold, Gold Coin

Gold strategy: Yellow metal may extend its rally; Support at Rs 75,500

PremiumGold

Gold ETFs ride the updraft: Tax shifts flip the switch on record inflows

gold price, gold share

Desire liquidity in gold holdings? Gold ETFs are the answer to it

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick

Global gold ETFs lose $6.7bn in 2024; worst H1 drop in 11 years: WGC

Topics : Gold ETFs Gold ETF Dhanteras

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMiss India 2024 Nikita PorwalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon