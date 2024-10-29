Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Dhanteras begins on slow note; jewellers expect footfalls to rise

Dhanteras begins on slow note; jewellers expect footfalls to rise

Volume-wise sales will be impacted due to the ruling high gold prices and expect to do business either 5 per cent lower than last year

Gold, Gold jewellery

Dhanteras has begun on a slow note and jewellers expect footfalls to pick up. Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dhanteras has begun on a slow note and jewellers expect footfalls to pick up and sales to increase even as the high gold price is likely to dampen the festive demand for the yellow metal.

"Being a weekday we are seeing few footfalls in the morning hours as people are going to attend office. However, we are expecting the rush from afternoon, that is 2-2.30 pm, till late evening," All India Gem And Jewellery Domestic Council chairman Saiyam Mehra told PTI.

He said, volume-wise sales will be impacted due to the ruling high gold prices and expect to do business either 5 per cent lower than last year or same as last year this Dhanteras, which is considered an auspicious day for purchasing precious metals, gold and silver jewellery.

 

"We are expecting 20 tonnes of sales this Dhanteras, which is the same as last year, however, higher gold prices may impact the sales," he added. 

Gold prices fell Rs 400 to Rs 81,100 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday. The precious metal of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity had revisited its all-time of Rs 81,500 and Rs 81,100 per 10 grams, respectively, on Saturday.

However, silver remained flat at Rs 99,500 per kg.

More From This Section

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Significant growth opportunity for renewables sector in India: SEforALL

Several restaurants listed on Swiggy and Zomato believe that the recent platform fee hike by online food aggregators will go up further.

Behind the 10-minute delivery boom: How quick commerce is changing India

quick commerce, ecommerce, online delivery, quick delivery

Here's why a lot can go wrong when everything arrives in just 10 minutes

DD Freedish

Facing OTT heat, revenues of India's DTH players continue to decline

Sugar

Increase in ethanol production to prevent Indian sugar exports, says Wilmar

Echoing similar sentiments, PN Gadgil Jewellers chairman and managing director Saurabh Gadgil said, this year the festival has spilled over till Wednesday afternoon, giving jewellers a wider window to do business.

"The day has begun on expected lines with few footfalls. We are expecting the rush to begin from the afternoon till late at night. As Dhanteras has spilled over to Wednesday afternoon, we are expecting to do well in terms of value. The booking order looks strong," he said.

However, volume wise the sales might be a little lower than last year, he added.

Senco Gold and Diamonds MD and CEO Suvankar Sen said there has been a good rush through the weekend and the industry is expecting this to continue on Dhanteras as well.

"People have begun visiting jewellery stores, but we expect the rush to begin from afternoon onwards as it is a weekday. The store will remain open till late at night on Tuesday... We have a wider window to do business this year," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Gold, Gold Coin

BigBasket, Blinkit, Swiggy deliver gold, silver to your doorstep in 10 min

Gold, Gold Necklace, jewellery

Dhanteras gems and jewellery sales may cross Rs 30K cr amid rising prices

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold ETFs inflow up amid rising prices ahead of Dhanteras: ICRA Analytics

delhi, diwali

Diwali 2024 to be celebrated on Nov 1: Six-day long festival this year

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 150 pts at 79,850; Nifty at 24,300; Financials up, Auto drags

Topics : Dhanteras jewellery sale Jewellers jewellery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon