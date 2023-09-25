close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

BIS developed 9 standards for biofuels, working on paraffinic green diesel

USA, Brazil, and India are major producers and consumers of biofuels. These three countries collectively contribute 85 per cent production and 81 per cent consumption of ethanol globally

petrol, oil, diesel

File photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 5:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Monday said it has developed as many as nine standards on biofuels, and is in the process of developing a standard on paraffinic (green) diesel.
BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said, these standards will significantly complement the objectives of Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA), the multilateral forum announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 leaders' summit held recently in the national capital.
"We are committed to support this path breaking initiative of the government through development of relevant Indian Standards and necessary quality parameters/performance specifications," he said in a statement.
He said development of standard on paraffinic (green) diesel, that is derived from second generation (2G) feedstock, is also under progress.
BIS is a national standards body of India that works under the aegis of the Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry.
According to the BIS, the USA, Brazil, and India are the major producers and consumers of biofuels. These three countries collectively contribute 85 per cent production and 81 per cent consumption of ethanol globally.

Also Read

World Biofuel Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance & Future of Biofuel

G20 Summit 2023: What is the Global Biofuel Alliance launched today?

Biofuel alliance can generate opportunities worth $500 bn in next 3 yrs

Long-term exposure to diesel pollution bad for health, suggest experts

Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city

DGTR initiates anti-dumping probe into import of Chinese flasks, bottles

Govt to auction Jammu & Kashmir's lithium reserves over next few weeks

World Coffee Conference in Bengaluru from Sept 25 to 28: All details here

India to achieve 500 GW renewables target before 2030 deadline: RK Singh

India fourth in number of startups with over $50 mn funding: Scaleup Report

The global ethanol market was valued at USD 99 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 5 per cent by 2032, creating a huge opportunity for Indian industries and contributing to farmers' income, job creation and overall development of the Indian ecosystem, it said.
Currently, about 98 per cent of the fuel requirement in India for the transportation sector is met by fossil fuels and the remaining 2 per cent by biofuels.
Indian Oil Manufacturing Companies (OMCs) are working towards provisioning new distilleries for production of first generation (1G) and 2G ethanol and Indian vehicle manufacturers are developing engines compliant with ethanol blended fuel.
The government has also started an interest subvention scheme for molasses and grain-based distilleries to promote ethanol production.
It is also foreseen that flex fuel vehicles, which are capable of utilising ethanol-blended gasoline up to 85 per cent, that are already operational in the USA and Brazil, are soon to make an entry in India, the BIS added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BIS Biofuel diesel

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon