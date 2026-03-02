Monday, March 02, 2026 | 06:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Bombay HC asks Centre, Maharashtra to rule on Imagicaa incentive plea soon

Bombay HC asks Centre, Maharashtra to rule on Imagicaa incentive plea soon

The Bombay High Court has directed the Centre and Maharashtra to take a time-bound decision on Imagicaaworld's plea seeking an extension of tourism incentives for its theme and water parks

bombay high court

The petitioner had primarily pressed for extension of the entitlement period granted under earlier state tourism policies to help it recover investments following changes in the tax regime after the rollout of the goods and services tax (GST)

Monika Yadav
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 6:12 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court has directed the Centre and the Maharashtra government to take a time-bound decision on Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd’s request for extension of tourism incentives linked to its theme and water parks, while refraining from ruling on the merits of the dispute.
 
In the court order dated February 12, 2026, which was recently made public, a division bench of Justices G.S. Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe disposed of the writ petition after noting that the issue involves a policy decision requiring inter-ministerial consultation. The court asked the authorities to decide the company’s representation dated January 11, 2024, “as expeditiously as possible,” preferably within two months of receiving the order.
   
The petitioner had primarily pressed for extension of the entitlement period granted under earlier state tourism policies to help it recover investments following changes in the tax regime after the rollout of the goods and services tax (GST).
 
Imagicaaworld Entertainment, formerly Adlabs Entertainment, operates the Imagicaa theme park and Aquamagica water park in Raigad district. The projects were recognised as “mega projects” under Maharashtra’s Tourism Policy, 2006.
 
Under entitlement certificates issued in 2013 and 2015, the company was granted entertainment tax (ET) exemptions worth ₹724.39 crore for the theme park and ₹101.06 crore for the water park for a period of 10 years.

Also Read

Bombay High Court

Bombay HC quashes ₹400-cr personal GST penalty on Shemaroo executives

Anil Ambani

Every RBI fraud violation not open to court: HC on Anil Ambani case stay

Allahabad High Court

Interfaith marriages, live-in not prohibited by UP anti-conversion law: HC

gst, high court

Karnataka HC ruling likely to strengthen case for ITC refund claimspremium

Bombay High Court

Bombay HC asks govt to fix systemic failures in land acquisition cases

 
The company argued that the introduction of goods and services tax (GST) in July 2017 subsumed the earlier ET regime, creating uncertainty over the balance incentives promised under the state policy. It said the time limit to fully realise exemptions of about ₹825 crore had already expired for the theme park in June 2025, while the water park benefit is due to expire in May 2027.
 
The petitioner also pointed to prolonged closures during the Covid-19 pandemic and said it had repeatedly sought extension of the incentive period and other reliefs, including refund mechanisms.
 
While the state had earlier accepted recommendations of a high-level committee and allowed SGST refunds in 2020, the company maintained that the issue of lower GST rates vis-à-vis the earlier 15 per cent entertainment tax remained unresolved.
 
In October 2023, the state extended the incentive period by two years for the Covid disruption, but did not address the core grievance on the reduced effective benefit. Tax experts said the order could have wider implications for legacy incentive disputes arising after the GST transition.
 
Abhishek A. Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers and counsel for the petitioner, said the ruling reflects judicial restraint while ensuring administrative accountability. “By directing a time-bound decision after hearing the petitioner, the court has created a structured pathway that could help resolve disputes arising from the transition to GST where legacy incentives were promised,” he said.
 
During the hearing, the state submitted that the government would consider the company’s request and decide whether it is entitled to further extension of incentives. Accepting this position, the bench said the matter requires dialogue between the tourism and finance departments and left it to the concerned ministries to take an appropriate decision after giving the company an opportunity of hearing.
 
The court clarified it has not expressed any view on the merits and kept all issues open.

More From This Section

gold loan, gold financing, gold financier

Strong demand, low credit costs to keep gold-loan NBFC profits healthy

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Uttar Pradesh govt to carve out 1,000 acres for Singapore, Japan firmspremium

MSMEs, textile

Rajasthan govt streamlines ODOP, MSME approvals to ease doing businesspremium

wfh, work from home, digital, online, workplace, office, office space, co-working space, video conferencing, call

Nasscom asks IT firms to avoid travelling to West Asia, allow WFH

air cargo airplane aviation

Exporters seek demurrage waiver as West Asia disruptions delay cargo

Topics : Bombay High Court High Court Imagica Theme Park Indian tourism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEAyatollah Ali Khamenei KilledStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Postponed Board ExamHoli Holiday 2026Personal Finance