Nasscom asks IT firms to avoid travelling to West Asia, allow WFH

IT industry body Nasscom has advised its member companies to avoid travel to affected parts of the Middle East and urged them to enable work-from-home (WFH) protocols for employees currently stationed in the region amid escalating tensions.

In a statement, the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) said it is closely monitoring the developments and that employee safety remains the industry's "foremost priority." "As a precautionary measure, Nasscom has advised member companies to defer travel to affected areas. Member companies have also been advised to enable work-from-home arrangements for employees currently in the region," the industry body said.

The current situation in the Middle East is marked by a sharp escalation in geopolitical tensions amid the escalating US-Iran conflict.

Nasscom noted that while operations across the IT industry are continuing "as usual" at this stage, companies remain vigilant and prepared to take additional measures if the situation warrants.

"We are in constant touch with the Nasscom Middle East Council and advise all employees in the region to remain in regular contact with their respective local embassies and take all necessary precautions as communicated by relevant authorities and employers," it said.