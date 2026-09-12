Brics nations support open, safe and interoperable ICT ecosystem

Brics countries backed the need for open, safe and interoperable information and communication technologies (ICTs) against the backdrop of ensuring the sovereignty and national security of each country, while agreeing to increase collaboration among member states in this field. The nations also agreed on developing and implementing global, common rules for supply chain security, while calling for concerted efforts to address the potential misuse of ICTs leading to cybercrime, misinformation and deepfakes.

“We reaffirm our support for an open, safe, secure, stable, accessible, peaceful, and interoperable ICT environment while respecting sovereignty and national security of each country and welcome the operationalisation of the Global Mechanism on Developments in the Field of ICTs in the Context of International Security and Advancing Responsible States Behaviour in the Use of ICTs,” the New Delhi Declaration 2026 stated. It was unanimously adopted by all countries on Saturday, the first day of the ongoing two-day Brics Summit in Delhi, which will conclude on Sunday.

Brics nations called for a concerted effort to address security threats that may emerge from the malicious use of ICTs and technologies, including data security, cybercrime, misinformation, hate speech and deepfakes. The Declaration also called for developing and implementing global, common rules for supply chain security.

“We call for a comprehensive, balanced, and objective approach to the development and security of ICT products and systems as well as for the development and implementation of globally interoperable common rules and standards for supply chain security. We emphasise the growing importance of telecommunications for the preservation of peace and the economic and social development,” the Declaration stated.

Brics nations also backed the proposal to launch the digital public infrastructure (DPI) repository for member countries and pilot projects of DPI solutions for digital transformation for Brics countries. The repository will provide a knowledge-sharing platform showcasing best practices, open platforms, and successful digital public infrastructure models from Brics countries to advance the agreed work of the Focus Group on DPI.

“We recognise that future networks research and development is of great significance to the promotion of digital transformation and connectivity among Brics countries, and encourage all Brics members to nominate a national branch for BIFN. In this regard, we note the proposal of the establishment of a digital ecosystem cooperation network for Brics countries, including a proposal on relevant information portal,” the Declaration stated.

The Brics Institute of Future Networks (BIFN) is a collaborative platform for research, development, and cooperation in ICTs among Brics member countries, focusing primarily on 5G-Advanced, 6G, satellite/non-terrestrial networks, AI and emerging technologies for use in industry.

Brics countries recognised that ICTs were key drivers of socio-economic growth and digital transformation in Brics countries, and underscored the central role of the United Nations (UN) in ensuring constructive dialogue leading to common understandings on security in the use of ICTs. The UN’s role would include fostering discussions on developing a universal legal framework and further observance of universally agreed norms, rules and principles for responsible behaviour of states in the use of ICTs.

“We encourage all States to consider signing and ratifying the UN Convention against Cybercrime, in accordance with domestic laws, processes and procedures, in order to ensure its rapid entry into force to enhance international cooperation in combating cybercrime,” the Declaration added.

The Declaration also emphasised the importance of promoting the use of ICTs for peaceful and developmental purposes in a more inclusive, accessible, sustainable and interoperable manner, and ensuring that their applications remain people-centred.

The Declaration also recognised that digital and ICT ecosystems were a critical foundation for economic development, social inclusion, improved service delivery, sustainable growth, resilience and innovation. The forum, therefore, emphasised deepening Brics cooperation towards a sovereign and self-reliant digital ecosystem.

“In this regard, we underscore the transformative potential of resilient, safe, secure, inclusive and interoperable DPI and digital public goods, based on national priorities and circumstances to strengthen digital ecosystems and to deliver services at scale and increase social and economic opportunities for all,” it added.