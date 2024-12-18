Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Bureau secures $30 m in Series B funding to combat growing cyber fraud

Bureau secures $30 m in Series B funding to combat growing cyber fraud

With global fraud losses surging past $5 trillion annually-a staggering 56 per cent increase in the past decade-the demand for advanced fraud prevention has never been more critical

Ranjan R Reddy, Founder and CEO, Bureau

Ranjan R Reddy, Founder and CEO, Bureau

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bureau, a leading risk intelligence platform focused on digital fraud prevention, said it has raised $30 million in Series B funding led by Sorenson Capital, with participation from PayPal Ventures. The funding round also saw continued support from existing investors, including Commerce Ventures, GMO Venture Partners, Village Global, Quona Capital, and XYZ Ventures.
 
With plans to tackle this growing pandemic head-on, Bureau will utilise the raised capital to enhance its product portfolio and ramp up talent acquisition. The funding will also help the company scale up its go-to-market team and expand its geographical reach to empower global financial ecosystems in the fight against fraud.
   
“As cyber fraud reaches unprecedented levels, Bureau stands at the forefront of the fight against digital fraud. The investment from Sorenson Capital and PayPal Ventures validates our revolutionary approach to fraud prevention and accelerates our mission to protect businesses and consumers worldwide,” said Ranjan R Reddy, founder and chief executive officer, Bureau.
 
Founded in 2020 by Reddy, a seasoned entrepreneur, Bureau's AI-powered platform delivers real-time, contextual fraud prevention across the entire customer lifecycle, going far beyond traditional rule-based systems. Its proprietary identity knowledge graph, with over half a billion identities and behavioural data, provides actionable risk intelligence and insights. It serves global enterprises across banking, fintech, gaming, e-commerce, and consumer internet platforms. Bureau's comprehensive solution suite includes advanced capabilities in money mule detection, account takeover prevention, fraud ring detection, onboarding compliance, and decision workflows.
 
With global fraud losses surging past $5 trillion annually—a staggering 56 per cent increase in the past decade—the demand for advanced fraud prevention has never been more critical. The industry is projected to grow from $44 billion to $255 billion by 2032, underlining the massive market opportunity ahead. In India alone, the fraud prevention market is estimated at $7.3 billion, driven by a growing rise in money mule fraud, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments fraud, and other identity theft-based scams.
 
“Bureau utilises a unique combination of device, behaviour, financial, and partner data to quickly block scammers without creating deal-breaking headaches for users,” said Rob Rueckert, a partner at Sorenson Capital. “By preventing fraud while avoiding any harm to customer retention, revenue, and growth, Bureau is truly differentiated in the vast and significant fraud-prevention space, and the proof is in their success.”
 
The company said its solutions have proven particularly valuable in the current digital landscape, where businesses across various sectors face increasing regulatory pressures and sophisticated cyber threats. The company’s platform enables organisations to navigate complex compliance requirements while providing a seamless experience for legitimate customers.

More From This Section

GST Council likely to address retro tax on online gaming

GST on betting: Indian gaming industry faces tax demands by Feb 2025

Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa sells power electronics biz to ABB for undisclosed amount

Interglobe hotel barcelona

Investment summit, events keep hotel industry happily busy in Rajasthan

jewellery

Gem, jewellery exports drop 12.9% in Nov amid geopolitical tension: GJEPC

AI tech startup funding

Indian startups to boost hiring by 20-30% in 2025 as funding improves

 
The firm said the platform's innovations have earned Bureau recognition as a top global leader in fraud prevention by the advisory firm Liminal.
 
Bureau’s solutions span customer onboarding, account monitoring, device intelligence, behavioural biometrics, and transaction monitoring.

Also Read

online fraud

59,000 fell victim to online trading fraud in Odisha over 6 yrs: CM Manjhi

Almost half of all organisations in India say they have experienced cyber fraud during and after the pandemic. Technology, media and communication, financial services, and manufacturing are the most affected sectors, according to the ‘Financial and C

India should make cybersecurity national mission, become leader in efforts

hacking, China hackers, cybersecurity

AI-driven, deepfake-enabled cyberattacks to increase in 2025: Report

hack, Cyber Crime, Scam

Crores lost to 'digital arrest' scam: Here's how to avoid falling victim

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED team conducting raids in cyber fraud case attacked in Delhi, 1 detained

Topics : Cyber fraud digital Online transaction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon