Cabinet approves Rs 1,261 cr scheme to provide drones to 15,000 women SHGs

The Union Cabinet has approved a central scheme with an outlay of Rs 1,261 crore to provide drones to 15,000 progressive women Self Help Groups (SHGs). The scheme will run for two years beginning 2024-25.

Under the scheme, central financial assistance of 80 per cent of the cost of the drone and accessories/ancillary charges of up to Rs 8,00,000 will be provided to women SHGs for the purchase of drones.

The total estimated expenditure of an agricultural drone and its accessories is about Rs 10 lakh. About 80 per cent of the same or up to Rs 8 lakh will be provided by the Centre as a subsidy under the scheme, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters after the meeting.

The minister said the drone pilot will receive an honorarium of Rs 15,000 and a co-pilot about Rs 10,000.

The women SHGs will be identified from the total 89 lakh SHGs formed under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, Thakur said. The Cluster Level Federation (CLFs) of SHGs may raise the balance amount (total cost of procurement minus subsidy) as a loan under the National Agriculture Infra Financing Facility (AIF). An interest subvention of 3 per cent on the AIF loan will be provided.

"Around 500 drones will be provided by fertiliser companies. The remaining 14,500 drones will be made available through central assistance in the next two years," he said.

For the use of drones, a cluster of 10-15 villages will be formed and about 1,000-hectare land will be available for drone operation. Importance will be given to commercial crops, he added.

According to an official statement, one of the members of women SHGs who is well qualified, 18 and above years of age will be elected for a 15-day training, comprising five-day mandatory drone pilot training and an additional 10-day training for the agricultural purpose of nutrient and pesticide application.

The other member/family member of the SHG with an inclination to take up repairs of electrical goods, fitting, and mechanical works will be selected for training as a drone technician/assistant. These training programmes will be provided as a package along with the supply of drones.

Considering the difficulties which SHGs may face in procuring the drones, and their repair and maintenance, the lead fertiliser companies (LFCs) will act as a bridge between drone supplier companies and SHGs.

LFCs will also promote the use of nano-fertilisers by drones among SHGs. SHGs will rent out the drone services to farmers for nano-fertilisers and also for pesticide applications, the statement added.

Modi had announced empowering SHGs with drone technology from the Red Fort in his Independence Day speech on August 15, while pitching for leveraging the potential of science and technology in rural development.