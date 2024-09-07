Business Standard
CAMPCO warns against misuse of membership cards to sell spurious areca nuts

CAMPCO has stated that some traders, who have established good relationships with farmers, are misusing membership cards

It has urged all members to be extremely cautious and avoid falling into such fraudulent schemes. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mangaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

The multi-state areca co-operative, Central Areca Marketing and Processing Co-operative (CAMPCO) has issued a stern notice to areca nut traders for misusing its membership cards and posing as farmers to sell spurious areca nuts to CAMPCO branches.
In a statement, CAMPCO has stated that some traders, who have established good relationships with farmers, are misusing CAMPCO membership cards to pose as farmers and sell arecanut at its branches. Recently, a trader, taking advantage of a farmer's card, attempted to sell low-quality areca nuts from Burma (Myanmar) by mixing them with local areca nuts at the CAMPCO Puttur branch.
Fortunately, due to the alertness and diligence of our officials, this deceit was uncovered.
"In light of this incident, we earnestly request all our farmer members not to encourage any such fraudulent activities. Please ensure that your membership cards are not misused by anyone. Failing to be vigilant in this matter could lead to serious consequences for the stability of local arecanut prices," it stated.
"If buyers from North India become aware of this type of areca nut being mixed with the local product, they may stop purchasing from this region altogether," it added.
It has urged all members to be extremely cautious and avoid falling into such fraudulent schemes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

