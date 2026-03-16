Casual workers shifting to formal jobs as economy grows: Mandaviya

Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said increasing number of casual workers are getting into formal employment and with economic growth job opportunities are increasing day by day.

"Day by day employment in increasing in the country, and unemployment is getting reduced. When any economy grows, employment is generated," he said during the Question Hour.

To meet the rising demand of a growing economy, supply has increase for which manufacturing is required and that is where jobs are getting created, he said.

The Minister further said that self-employment too has increased from 52 per cent in 2017-18 to 58 per cent.

He said according to Periodic Labour Force Survey, average income of casual workers have increased from Rs 255 in FY'18 to currently Rs 418.

Further, casual labourers are also shifting to formal employment.

"People with regular salary have risen in the country. Casual workers are joining the formal workforce and the number of casual labourers have come down to 19 per cent, from 24 per cent in 2017-18. This is a result of high economic growth," Mandaviya said.