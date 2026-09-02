CBRE to set up global Agentic AI CoE in Hyderabad, eyes frontend work

Commercial real estate consultancy firm CBRE will anchor its first Indian global Agentic artificial intelligence (AI) centre of excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad, as part of its initiative to overhaul its global enterprise workflows.

The move comes at a time when the firm has been seeking to shift its India operations up the value chain, from execution to frontend product and technology innovation. India currently houses over 40 per cent of CBRE’s global technology and operations team.

“The newly formed Agentic CoE, co-anchored between India and Dallas, Texas, has already taken several processes live in production and has targeted 30 critical enterprise workflows across procurement, finance and lease abstraction for automation over the next 9 to 12 months,” people in the know said.

Commenting on the plan, Anuj Kadyan, Chief Technology and Transformation Officer at CBRE, said that the firm is looking to make a strong push on agentic-led process reimagination.

“We have a large knowledge worker talent. The way of working of that workforce is going to evolve pretty rapidly, and there are lots of processes like procurement, finance processes and lease abstraction where Agentic AI will play a significant role,” he added.

Anshuman Magazine, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) for India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa at CBRE, said that India is now becoming home to frontend work, with talent driving the firm’s global technology initiatives.

Kadyan added that CBRE has already put multiple processes in production that will be worked on over the next 9 to 12 months. “The core of the Agentic CoE will be held in India, which will be combined with our team in Richardson, Dallas,” he said.