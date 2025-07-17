Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / CDSCO extends COPP application deadline for pharma units to August 15

CDSCO extends COPP application deadline for pharma units to August 15

Pharma firms get time till August 15 to file COPP applications online via ONDLS as CDSCO addresses onboarding challenges and industry pleas

pharma medicine drugs

The regulatory body had also received multiple representations from industry associations highlighting these onboarding challenges and seeking more time to complete the process.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In an effort to assist pharmaceutical manufacturing units in onboarding the quality certification process, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has extended the deadline for submitting online applications for a WHO GMP COPP certificate by another month.
 
A Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (COPP) is issued to confirm that a pharmaceutical product is authorised for sale in its country of origin and manufactured in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).
  
To digitise the process, the apex regulatory body had mandated last month that all manufacturing units submit WHO COPP applications online starting from 15 July 2025. This deadline has now been extended to 15 August.
   
The extension follows reports that several pharma units have encountered difficulties in uploading documents on the government’s Online National Drugs Licensing System (ONDLS) portal.

Also Read

medicines

Are generic medicines as good as branded ones? Here's what you should know

Mounjaro KwikPen

India approves Eli Lilly's Mounjaro pen for diabetes, weight control

medical device

CDSCO relaxes loan license requirement for med device sterilisation

drugs

CDSCO lists 17 drugs safe to flush to prevent harm from misuse at home

Pharma Sector, Pharma Companies

AstraZeneca Pharma rises 2% on securing CDSCO nod for Benralizumab solution

 
In a circular dated 15 July, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi said it had come to the organisation’s attention that a number of manufacturers were still in the process of registering and uploading documents on the ONDLS platform.
  
Commenting on the matter, Bhavin Mukund Mehta, vice-chairman of pharma export promotion body Pharmexcil and whole time director, Kilitch Drugs, said many manufacturers—especially small and mid-sized exporters—are still aligning with digital onboarding requirements.
 
The regulatory body had also received multiple representations from industry associations highlighting these onboarding challenges and seeking more time to complete the process.
  
ONDLS is a single-window platform for processing applications such as the issuance of manufacturing and sales licences, GMP certificates, market standing certificates, and post-approval changes—all online.
 
 “The extension will help provide much-needed breathing space to ensure a smooth transition,” Mehta added.
 
Calling digitisation of regulatory processes a step in the right direction for India’s pharmaceutical ecosystem, Mehta emphasised that implementation must support ease of compliance while maintaining global standards.
  
The decision also comes at a time when small and medium-sized pharmaceutical manufacturing units—with annual turnover of less than Rs 250 crore—have been requesting a similar extension to submit gap analysis plans required to avail an extension for implementing revised Schedule M guidelines.
 
The CDSCO had earlier instructed all eligible units to submit online applications via ONDLS to seek an extension for compliance with the updated Schedule M norms.
 

More From This Section

Premiumairtel bharti airtel

Airtel to offer free Perplexity Pro service to all 360 mn users for a year

PremiumEpsilon Advanced Materials

DC charger manufacturer Everta plans ₹300 crore investment in 5 years

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta

Ex-CBDT chief Nitin Gupta appointed NFRA chairperson for 3-year term

EPFO, PF, Provident fund, savings

EPFO to meet staff unions on Friday for cadre restructuring talks

medical tourism

India needs tax breaks, startup push to lead global wellness tourism

Topics : CDSCO Pharma sector pharmaceutical firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayUGC Net 2025 June Result DateGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon