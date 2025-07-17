EPFO to meet staff unions on Friday for cadre restructuring talks

In a bid to estimate future manpower requirements, restructure the cadre to harmonise with the career aspirations of its employees, and enhance service delivery, the cadre restructuring (CR) committee of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is slated to hold a meeting with all its associations, federations and staff unions on Friday.
The outcomes of the two-day meeting may result in increased staff strength at the retirement fund body and benefit thousands of serving employees by enabling faster promotions.
Currently, EPFO has 21 zonal offices, 138 regional offices, 114 district offices, and five special state offices. According to the latest government data, EPFO has around 24,000 sanctioned posts in Group A, B and C — of which close to 9,000 posts are lying vacant.
“Cadre review is not held regularly in EPFO, leading to stagnation across all cadres. In fact, instructions of the DoPT and Cabinet Secretariat direct that all cadre-controlling authorities must carry out cadre reviews every five years to remove anomalies. Further, the workload has increased manifold in the past decade, which calls for increased staff strength,” said a representative of the staff union participating in the meeting, on the condition of anonymity.
Also Read
In the last cadre restructuring exercise, which was approved in July 2016 by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the number of Group A posts increased to 1,039 from 859.
Earlier, in November last year, during a CBT meeting, the labour minister directed the formation of an in-house committee of officers to examine, analyse and propose cadre restructuring in EPFO.
“He also reiterated that, as mentioned by the members, the workload of EPFO has increased manyfold since 2015. Though technology has been inducted, an analysis may be carried out to address the cadre restructuring needs of EPFO at the earliest,” the minutes of the CBT meeting stated.
Harbhajan Sidhu, member, CBT, said even the sanctioned posts remain vacant and instead of filling these, EPFO has taken recourse to technology or shifted the workload to private contractors.
“The organisational structure, redeployment and disposition of manpower, and career paths for staff need to be taken up as a comprehensive proposal. This is because staff dealing with member-subscribers on the ground is overburdened with work. Last year, a massive exercise was undertaken to fill around 2,500 vacancies, but that ran into trouble. The government should take this up and fill the vacancies. Contractualisation is not the way out,” he added.
In the meantime, IIT Delhi has also been tasked with preparing a report on cadre restructuring, with a focus on leveraging technology for automatic claims settlement and restructuring of offices. The report is expected to be submitted by December.