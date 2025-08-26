Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre tightens wheat stock norms for wholesalers, retailers and processors

Processors will be allowed to maintain 60 per cent instead of 70 per cent of their monthly installed capacity multiplied by the remaining months of this fiscal year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

The government on Tuesday further tightened wheat stock-holding norms for wholesalers, small and big chain retailers, and processors to curb hoarding and check price rise.

"As part of continuous efforts to moderate prices of wheat before the upcoming festive season, The central government has decided to revise the wheat stock limit applicable until 31st March 2026," the food ministry said in a statement.

According to the revised norms, wholesalers are allowed to maintain wheat stock up to 2,000 tonnes instead of 3,000 tonnes, retailer can hold 8 tonnes for each outlet instead of 10 tonnes, while big chain retailer can hold eight tonnes for each outlet instead of 10 tonnes earlier.

 

Processors will be allowed to maintain 60 per cent instead of 70 per cent of their monthly installed capacity multiplied by the remaining months of this fiscal year.

In 2025, the government revised wheat stock limits twice: first on February 20, reducing limits to 250 tonne for traders and four tonnes per retail outlet, and then on May 27, increasing limits to 3,000 tonnes for traders and 10 tonnes per retail outlet, with the latest order valid until March 31, 2026.

Earlier, the Centre initially imposed stock limits on June 12, 2023, effective till March 31, 2024, with further revisions on June 24, September 9, and December 11, 2024, aimed at stabilising prices and curbing hoarding.

The ministry said all wheat stocking entities are required to register on the wheat stock limit portal (https://foodstock.dfpd.gov.in) and update the stock position every Friday.

If the stocks held by entities are higher than the prescribed limit, they should bring the quantity to the prescribed stock limits within 15 days of the issue of the notification.

Any entity found to have not registered on the portal or violating the stock limits will be subject to suitable punitive action under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The ministry said there is amply supply of wheat to meet the requirement of public distribution system, other welfare schemes and market interventions.

The country achieved a record wheat production of 117.50 million tonnes in 2024-25 crop year and procurement of 30.03 million tonnes in the 2025-26 marketing year.

The food ministry is maintaining a close watch over the stock position of wheat to control prices and ensure easy availability in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Wheat stock Government Wholesale retailers

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

